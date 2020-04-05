Zinc Sulphate Market 2019 – Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Zinc Sulphate Market Overview:

Zinc Sulfate is an inorganic compound known by the formula ZnSO4. It is a colorless, odorless, and crystalline solid. Historically, it was known as white vitriol. It is easily soluble in water with its aqueous solution, being acidic and slightly soluble in ethanol and glycerol. It has non-oxidizing, nonflammable and noncombustible properties. It is hygroscopic and efflorescent in nature and is associated with four hydration states. Zinc sulfate is produced synthetically by combining zinc ash with aqueous sulfuric acid.

Zinc Sulphate Market Key Players:

Some of the major key players of global zinc sulfate market are;

Midsouth Chemical,

Changsha Latian Chemicals Co., Ltd,

Rech Chemical Co. Ltd,

Tianjin Xinxin Chemical Factory,

Alpha Chemicals,

Zinc Nacional,

Ravi Chem Industries,

Balaji Industries,

Tianjin Topfert Agrochemicial Co.,

Old Bridge Chemical, Inc.,

China Bohigh,

Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co., Ltd,

Gupta Agri Care,

Sulfozyme Agro India Pvt. Ltd.,

Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.,

Zinc Sulphate Market Segmentation:

The global zinc sulfate market is segmented based on type, application, and end-user industry.

On the basis of the type, the global zinc sulfate market is divided into zinc sulfate anhydrous, zinc sulfate monohydrate, zinc sulfate hexahydrate, and zinc sulfate heptahydrate. Zinc sulfate monohydrate and zinc sulfate heptahydrate accounted to have major share due to their high stability and less moisture absorption property.

On the basis of the application, the global zinc sulfate market is segmented into medical, agrochemicals, chemical, water treatment, and synthetic fibers. Zinc sulfate application as agrochemical accounted to drive the global zinc sulfate market.

Zinc Sulphate Market Regional Analysis:

The global zinc sulfate market is spanned across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst this, Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market share for zinc sulfate, followed by the Middle East & Africa, which is further trailed by Europe. North America and Latin America zinc sulfate market is mature and is expected to stay stagnant. In the Asia Pacific, South Asian countries like India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea have a high prevalence of zinc deficient population is creating increasing demand for zinc sulfate. The Middle East & Africa is another high zinc deficient. In Europe, the zinc sulfate market is estimated to register steady growth owing to shifting consumer preference towards the zinc sulfate-based agrochemicals, and application of zinc sulfate in electroplating and flotation. Mexico is driving the huge demand for zinc sulfate due to high zinc deficient population.

