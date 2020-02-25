Zinc Sulphate Market 2019-2023 | Business Analysis | Future Growth Opportunities | Key Players | Industry Size | Share Report by Global Forecast to 2023

Zinc Sulphate Market Overview:

Zinc sulphate is also used as a preservative or protective agent for leather, wood and skin. It is used for water purification process, flotation process of mineral separation, bleaching paper, and electrode position. It is used as a raw material for manufacturing latex products, desulphurization process, and pigment lithopone zinc sulphate is an herbicide typically used for moss control.

Zinc Sulphate Market Key Players:

The major players of the global Zinc Sulphate market are Midsouth Chemical, Changsha Latian Chemicals Co., Ltd, Rech Chemical Co. Ltd, Tianjin Xinxin Chemical Factory, Alpha Chemicals, Zinc Nacional, Ravi Chem Industries, Balaji Industries, Tianjin Topfert Agrochemicial Co., Old Bridge Chemical, Inc., China Bohigh, Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co., Ltd, Gupta Agri Care, Sulfozyme Agro India Pvt. Ltd., and Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.

Zinc Sulphate Market Regional Analysis:

Zinc Sulphate Market consists of the global region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market share for zinc sulphate, followed by the Middle East & Africa, which is further trailed by Europe. In the Asia Pacific, South Asian countries like India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea have a high prevalence of zinc deficient population is creating increasing demand for zinc sulphate. India with a high percentage of the population engaged in occupation relating to agriculture & farming owing to high infant mortality cases are taking steps to combat zinc deficiency in population by supplementing crops with zinc sulphate fertilizers, pesticides, and fungicide. However, consumption is expected to decline in China, in line with decreasing lithopone pigment production.

Zinc Sulphate Market Segmentation:

The global zinc Sulphate market is segmented based on type, application, and end-user industry.

On the basis of the type, the global zinc Sulphate market is divided into zinc Sulphate anhydrous, zinc Sulphate monohydrate, zinc Sulphate hexahydrate, and zinc Sulphate heptahydrate. Zinc Sulphate monohydrate and zinc Sulphate heptahydrate accounted to have major share due to their high stability and less moisture absorption property.

Zinc Sulphate accounted a strong growth of application in agrochemicals for fertilizers and animal feed supplements. It is applied on crops, especially pecans, deciduous fruits, peanuts, cotton, corn, and citrus, and added to feeds for cattle, swine, and poultry. In past few years, zinc sulphate fertilizer has gained at the expense of zinc oxysulfate, produced from steel furnace fly-ash. Fear of attendant undesirable heavy metals (e.g., chromium) resulted in some oxysulfate displacement in the fertilizer market.

