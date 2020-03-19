Zinc Chemicals Market Growth Analysis, Top Players, Opportunities, Industry Size, Business Outlook 2019-2023

Market Overview:

Zinc Chemicals Market are used in a wide ranges of end user industries owing to its excellent properties such as thermal stability, low toxicity, low chemical reactivity and heat and water resistance among others. The rising demand for skin and healthcare products coupled with the increased application in construction, automobile, electronics, fertilizer, and chemical manufacturing among others are also significantly contributing to the growth of the market.

The use of the chemical as a vulcanization agent is expected to propel the expansion of zinc chemicals market over the next couple of years. It is used in the manufacturing of rubber which is extensively used in the automotive sector. Hence, the growth of the automobile industry is expected to boost the revenue generation of the market in the years to come. Also, the growing demand for other rubber-based products such as conveyor belts, latex gloves, etc. is anticipated to favor market expansion.

Zinc oxides are found in many forms depending upon its usage such as powder, pellets, and surface-treated form among others. The global market of zinc chemicals is mainly driven by the growing demand from end user industries such as rubber industry, glass ceramics and pharmaceuticals among others.

Industry News:

In June 2019, FBM Metals (UK) Ltd, UK’s largest secondary zinc processor, is planning to open a new zinc facility through its subsidiary, FBM Zinc Ltd, to produce a new compound that is used in a wide range of products.

In June 2019, Azure Minerals Limited, an Australia-based emerging mining company, has started trial mining and processing at its Oposura zinc-lead project in Sonora, Mexico.

In January 2019, a European specialty zinc chemical business, EverZinc, has completed the acquisition of G.H. Chemicals Ltd., and Microzinc Inc., (GHC), which is a Canadian producer and exporter of French Process zinc oxide products.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Zinc chemicals market are

S. Zinc (U.S.)

GHC (Canada)

Weifang Longda Zinc Industry (China)

Hakusuitech co. Ltd (Japan)

American Chemet Corporation (U.S.)

Rubamin (India)

Zinc Oxide LLC (U.S.)

Akrochem corporation (U.S.)

BrüggemannGruppe (Germany)

Market Segmentation:

The Global Zinc chemicals market is segmented as product type, and end-user.

Based on Type, the market is segregated into Zinc oxide, zinc sulfate, zinc carbonate, Zinc Chloride.

The market by application industry is further categorized into rubber compounding, agriculture, glass and ceramics, paints and coatings, chemicals, food and pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global Zinc Chemicals market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to be the fastest growing market with an expanding CAGR.

In addition to this, the growing electrical and electronic sector mainly in Japan and China is also expected to contribute to the market growth owing to the vast usage of zinc chemicals as transparent electrodes, as a source of low cost transparent electronic system.

The European region is estimated to witness a significant growth in the countries owing to the presence of the well-developed cosmetic and personal care industry. The use of Zinc Chemicals in the beauty products coupled with the consent of European Union for the use in the cosmetic industry is expected to propel the growth in the region.

