ZINC CHEMICALS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the Zinc Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Zinc Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

US Zinc

GH Chemicals

Akrochem

Weifang Longda Zinc Industry

Bruggemann

HAKUSUI TECH

American Chemet

Zochem

Numinor

Rubamin

Pan-Continental Chemical

Toho Zinc

Uttam Industries

Seyang Zinc Technology

Transpek-Silox

Rech Chemical

TIB-Chemicals

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Zinc Chemicals Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Zinc Oxide

1.2.2 Zinc Sulfate

1.2.3 Zinc Carbonate

1.2.4 Zinc Chloride

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Rubber Compounding

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Glass & Ceramics

1.3.4 Paint & Coatings

1.3.5 Food & Pharmaceuticals

1.3.6 Textiles

1.3.7 Chemicals

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 US Zinc

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Zinc Chemicals Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 US Zinc Zinc Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 GH Chemicals

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Zinc Chemicals Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 GH Chemicals Zinc Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Akrochem

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Zinc Chemicals Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Akrochem Zinc Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Weifang Longda Zinc Industry

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Zinc Chemicals Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Zinc Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Bruggemann

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Zinc Chemicals Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Bruggemann Zinc Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 HAKUSUI TECH

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Zinc Chemicals Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 HAKUSUI TECH Zinc Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 American Chemet

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Zinc Chemicals Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 American Chemet Zinc Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Zochem

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Zinc Chemicals Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Zochem Zinc Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

