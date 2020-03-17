Zinc-based Battery Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Zinc-based Battery Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Zinc-based battery is a rechargeable battery using zinc as an anode. It powers various applications such as electric vehicles, toys, drones, cameras, flashlights, and so on. The main element used in these batteries is zinc which is the fourth most abundant element and is much cheaper as compared to other materials used in lithium-ion or nickel metal hydride batteries. The market for the zinc-based battery is expected to show significant growth due to increasing demand for consumer electronics such as cameras, laptop, game player, toys, and others. In addition, the increasing market of the electric vehicle further augments the growth of the market in the future. Another major factor driving the growth of the market include low cost of zinc-based batteries as compared to other batteries such as lithium-ion batteries and nickel-cadmium batteries. However, factors such as the presence of alternatives in the market and low shelf life of the zinc-based batteries hinder the growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Report

@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3672055-global-zinc-based-battery-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

The global zinc-based battery market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. North America is further sub-segmented into the US and Canada, Europe in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. While APAC is further analyzed on the basis of India, China, and Japan. The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be dominating market due to the support of the government for promoting electric vehicles, especially in India and China. Further, the presence of a large number of battery manufacturers is also contributing to the growth of the market in the region. Key market players of the global zinc-based battery market are Panasonic Corporation, Electric Fuel, Inc., GPB International Ltd., RedFlow Ltd., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, and so on.

Research methodology

The market study of the global zinc-based battery market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/479098922/zinc-based-battery-market-2019-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2023

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

• An authentic database such as the International Zinc Association, Zinc.org India and so on.

• Company websites and their product/ services catalog.

The report is intended for battery manufacturer, private companies and government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis on market size, growth opportunity in the market, and product types. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

1. Global Zinc-Based Battery Market by Type

2. Global Zinc-Based Battery Market by End-Users

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of global zinc-based battery market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with analyst insights & key market trends.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global zinc-based battery market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global zinc-based battery market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Duracell Inc.

2. EaglePicher Technologies LLC

3. Electric Fuel Ltd.

4. Energizer Holdings, Inc.

5. Enzinc

6. Eos Energy Storage LLC

7. GPB International Ltd.

8. Guangzhou Tianqiu Enterprise Co., Ltd.

9. Imprint Energy, Inc.

10. MGX Renewables Inc.

11. NantEnergy, Inc

12. Panasonic Corporation

13. Redflow Ltd.

14. Revolt Technology AS

15. Shenzhen Tcbest Battery Industry Co., Ltd

16. Vizn Energy Systems, Inc.

17. ZAF Energy Systems, Inc.

18. Zhuhai Zhi Li Battery Co., Ltd.

19. Zincfive, Inc.

20. Zpower LLC

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3672055-global-zinc-based-battery-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Definition

2.2. Analyst Insights & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendation

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Regulations

3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.1.1. Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics

3.1.2. Growing Electric Vehicles Market Along with Government Support Promoting Electrical Vehicle

3.1.3. Low Cost and Natural Abundance of Material

3.1.4. Environment Friendly and Recyclable

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. Presence of Substitutes in the Market

3.2.2. Low Shelf Life

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Recent Advancement in Aqueous Zinc-Ion Batteries

3.3.2. Rising Number of Start-Ups

4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Zinc-Based Battery Market by Type

4.1.1. Zinc Nickel Battery

4.1.2. Zinc Carbon Battery

4.1.3. Zinc Air Battery

4.2. Global Zinc-Based Battery Market by End-User

4.2.1. Automobile Applications

4.2.2. Consumer Electronics

4.2.3. Industrial Application

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Market Share Analysis

5.2. Key Company Analysis

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]