Zika Virus Testing Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2020

ELISA kits to be the most preferred tests for detection of Zika virus

Zika virus is a mosquito borne disease that affects pregnant women and their foetus the most. No vaccine against Zika virus has been developed yet and given the ongoing research, a cure or vaccine to treat the Zika virus remains years away. During the sudden Zika virus outbreak in 2016, there was a rapid increase in the use of POCT diagnostic tests. POCT or point of care test, does not require any laboratory setup. Any tests including RT-PCR, serology IgG/IgM Antibody detection, ELISA that may be performed without any laboratory setup can be considered as point-of-care tests. POCT tests can be performed in high risk settings, which include cases that display severe symptoms of Zika virus such as rashes in pregnancy along with fever, conjunctivitis, and muscle pain.

The research on the Zika virus point-of-care testing market considers two types of POCT tests, i.e. IgG and IgM Antibody Rapid Test and ELISA kits. According to the analysis reports, the market is expected to be dominated by ELISA kits, reaching a market size of over US$ 4,400 Mn by the end of 2020.ELISA is preferred more due to its specificity and sensitivity.The IgG/IgM Rapid Testis expected to hold a market value of just US$ 26 Mn by the end of 2020. Emergency approval of POCT testing for Zika virus screening to result in a rampant growth of test kits

The recent outbreak of Zika in Brazil, the Caribbean, the United States, Canada and various parts of Europe was caused by a more virulent viral strain from Asia. This strain traveled across the Pacific region, infecting people in island nations there, including French Polynesia. Public health officials including CDC and WHO have declared that Zika virus infection causes microcephaly and other life-threatening neurological disorders. This has increased governmental spending on the development of innovative medical diagnostic tests. Rapid IgG/IgM Zika test cards, cassettes, strips and rapid ELISA kits are the current key advanced diagnostic test kits available in the market as they have shown promising results with less sample requirement and complications associated with their usage. IgG/IgM Rapid Test is a lateral flow immunoassay for the simultaneous detection and differentiation of ZIKV in human serum and plasma. Whereas, the Zika virus ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) test kit detects IgM/IgG antibodies specific to Zika virus in human serum and plasma. These test kits have emerged as powerful diagnostic tools.

In Oct 2017, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its DPP Zika system. Similar emergencies have also been approved by the Pan American Health Organization, and this has boosted the demand for POCT tests.There has also been an increase in the spending by the U.S. FDA as well as the Brazilian government to add the Zika Screening Program across all the hospitals and blood banks in America. Many organisations are also focusing on increasing national awareness campaigns about the Zika spread. These factors may further generate more revenue for the Zika virus point-of-care testing market.

