ZigBee Home Automation Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2025

ZigBee-enabled devices in home automation is gaining a lot of traction with high growth rates in application segments like smart lighting, media, and security. Vendors like Midea Group, a manufacturer of electrical appliances, have joined ZigBee Alliance, in view of the potential of the market. Low power sensors consume less power and allow device to get connected, which have substantial growth opportunities in smart home automation. Protocols like ZigBee and Thread are the most prominent in the market. The market for smart home automation is growing at a slow rate.
According to the report, growing number of members in ZigBee Alliance will be a key driver for market growth. The rapidly emerging IoT market worldwide is encouraging various industries to join ZigBee Alliance. The alliance provides global wireless standards. It aids member companies in developing products that are compatible with ZigBee-certified products.
The global ZigBee Home Automation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the ZigBee Home Automation market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of ZigBee Home Automation in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of ZigBee Home Automation in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global ZigBee Home Automation market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global ZigBee Home Automation market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Atmel
Digi International
Freescale Semiconductor
GreenPeak Technologies
NXP Semiconductors
Silicon Laboratories
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
AAC Technologies
Aclara Technologies
Autani
Computime
Energate
HPL Electric And Power
Itron
Legrand
Melange Systems
Microchip Technology
MMB Networks
OKI Semiconductor
Profile Systems
SENA Technologies
Tendril Networks
TimeLox
Trilliant
Telegesis
Market size by Product
Full Function Devices (FFDs)
Low Cost Reduced Function Endpoint Devices (RFDs)
Market size by End User
Media
Environmental Systems
Security Systems
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 ZigBee Home Automation Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Full Function Devices (FFDs)
1.4.3 Low Cost Reduced Function Endpoint Devices (RFDs)
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Media
1.5.3 Environmental Systems
1.5.4 Security Systems
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Market Size
2.1.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global ZigBee Home Automation Sales 2014-2025
2.2 ZigBee Home Automation Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 ZigBee Home Automation Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global ZigBee Home Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 ZigBee Home Automation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 ZigBee Home Automation Price by Manufacturers
3.4 ZigBee Home Automation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 ZigBee Home Automation Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers ZigBee Home Automation Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into ZigBee Home Automation Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Product
4.2 Global ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Product
4.3 ZigBee Home Automation Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global ZigBee Home Automation Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America ZigBee Home Automation by Countries
6.1.1 North America ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America ZigBee Home Automation by Product
6.3 North America ZigBee Home Automation by End User
……Continued
