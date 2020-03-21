ZigBee Home Automation Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2025

ZigBee-enabled devices in home automation is gaining a lot of traction with high growth rates in application segments like smart lighting, media, and security. Vendors like Midea Group, a manufacturer of electrical appliances, have joined ZigBee Alliance, in view of the potential of the market. Low power sensors consume less power and allow device to get connected, which have substantial growth opportunities in smart home automation. Protocols like ZigBee and Thread are the most prominent in the market. The market for smart home automation is growing at a slow rate.

According to the report, growing number of members in ZigBee Alliance will be a key driver for market growth. The rapidly emerging IoT market worldwide is encouraging various industries to join ZigBee Alliance. The alliance provides global wireless standards. It aids member companies in developing products that are compatible with ZigBee-certified products.

The global ZigBee Home Automation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the ZigBee Home Automation market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of ZigBee Home Automation in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of ZigBee Home Automation in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global ZigBee Home Automation market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global ZigBee Home Automation market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Atmel

Digi International

Freescale Semiconductor

GreenPeak Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Silicon Laboratories

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

AAC Technologies

Aclara Technologies

Autani

Computime

Energate

HPL Electric And Power

Itron

Legrand

Melange Systems

Microchip Technology

MMB Networks

OKI Semiconductor

Profile Systems

SENA Technologies

Tendril Networks

TimeLox

Trilliant

Telegesis

Market size by Product

Full Function Devices (FFDs)

Low Cost Reduced Function Endpoint Devices (RFDs)

Market size by End User

Media

Environmental Systems

Security Systems

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 ZigBee Home Automation Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Full Function Devices (FFDs)

1.4.3 Low Cost Reduced Function Endpoint Devices (RFDs)

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Media

1.5.3 Environmental Systems

1.5.4 Security Systems

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Market Size

2.1.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global ZigBee Home Automation Sales 2014-2025

2.2 ZigBee Home Automation Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 ZigBee Home Automation Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global ZigBee Home Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 ZigBee Home Automation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 ZigBee Home Automation Price by Manufacturers

3.4 ZigBee Home Automation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 ZigBee Home Automation Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers ZigBee Home Automation Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into ZigBee Home Automation Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Product

4.2 Global ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Product

4.3 ZigBee Home Automation Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global ZigBee Home Automation Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America ZigBee Home Automation by Countries

6.1.1 North America ZigBee Home Automation Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America ZigBee Home Automation Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America ZigBee Home Automation by Product

6.3 North America ZigBee Home Automation by End User

……Continued

