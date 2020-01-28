The report analyzes and presents an overview of ” Zigbee Enabled Devices Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2027″ worldwide.

Increasing demand for low cost and low power wireless technologies forced to develop new standards like ZigBee. It is the one of the important technological advancements happened in the field of wireless communication. ZigBee standard works on Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) 802.15.4 physical radio specification in different bands such as 2.4 GHz, 900 MHz, and 868 MHz for device to device communication in the IoT market.

Zigbee Enabled Devices Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing focus on flexibility and mobility of different application increase the demand for ZigBee-enabled devices, it also experienced that most of the people are moving towards devices which have the wireless intelligence capabilities to provide real time communication feature. This approach enables devices manufactures to develop Zigbee Enabled Devices to cope up with consumer demand.

Rising demand for energy saving wireless technologies drives the ZigBee-enabled devices market. ZigBee technology’s ability to connect to a large number of devices in smart homes and industries provides with low cost and low power consumption increases the demand for Zigbee Enabled Devices market. Rapidly increasing IoT market is prompting companies to develop products compatible with the ZigBee technology. Substitute and competition technologies such as Z-waven Insteon etc. could pose a threat to the global demand of ZigBee-enabled devices market

Zigbee Enabled Devices Market Segmentation

Zigbee Enabled Devices Market can be segmented on the basis of Devices, Application and Geography

Segmentation of Zigbee Enabled Devices Market on the basis of Devices:

Zigbee Coordinator

Zigbee Router

Zigbee End Device

Others

Segmentation of Zigbee Enabled Devices Market on the basis of Application:

Industrial Automation

Home Automation

Smart Metering

Smart Grid Monitoring

Others

Segmentation of Zigbee Enabled Devices Market on the basis of geography:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, ZigBee-enabled devices market can be segmented into seven key markets namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APAC, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market for ZigBee-enabled devices because of large demand from industrial automation and home automation segments from the region. Western Europe and APAJ are 2nd and 3rd largest markets in ZigBee-enabled devices due to increasing adoption of smart technologies in the region. APAJ region is expected to drive the demand for ZigBee-enabled devices supported by increased spending on applications such as smart grid, smart home, industrial automation etc.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the field of Zigbee Enabled Devices market include Microchip Technology Incorporated, Digi International Inc, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

