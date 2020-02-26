Zig-Bee Automation Market by Product, Analysis and Outlook to 2023

Global Zig-bee Automation Market, By Product (Zigbee Home Automation, Zigbee Light Link, Zigbee Smart Energy and Others), By Application (Smart Homes, Connected Light, Utility and Retail Services) and By region (North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

On the basis of the geographical segmentation, Zigbee Automation market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. Within the global geography, countries in North America and Asia Pacific like US, China, Japan and South Korea are experiencing tremendous growth in Zigbee Automation. This is majorly due to the emerging technology of Internet of Things and connected devices. It is estimated that the connected devices market will reach about USD 72 billion by 2023, that includes majorly smart homes, smart cities and Industrial Internet of Things. In countries like India, Netherlands and UK, the market is highly growing due to major trends in digitalization. The increase in the Zigbee Automation dates to another driver that is the need of minimum power consumption from homes and industries. One of the major driving force is the Zigbee Alliance. It holds more than 400 members at present and is ever expanding. The basis is to develop products based on Zigbee wireless standard.

The devices enabled with Zigbee will gain a lot of attention with a parallel growth rate in multiple segments like, smart home automation, smart lights, entertainment and security. Many vendors of electrical and electronic appliances have entered the Zigbee alliance in the light of the market potential. In various geographies, the markets are growing slowly, but are estimated to grow rapidly in the forecasted period. The growth of the Zigbee Automation can be traced to the need of power minimization and reducing energy usages. Zigbee Automation is currently facing the challenge of changing the present working standards/protocols which is result to increase the cost of re-manufacturing.

The Zigbee Automation Market is expected to reach approximately 14.20 USD billion by the end of 2023 with 17.06% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Zigbee Home Automation Market comprises of many upcoming key players such as Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.), Atmel Corp. (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), NXP Semiconductor N.V (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan) Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), EnOcean Gmbh (Germany), and NEXCOM International Co. Ltd. (Taiwan). Apart from these, many emerging companies and other diversified companies are entering into the Zigbee Alliance.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the Zigbee Automation Market into Product, Application and Region.

Product

Zigbee Home Automation

Zigbee Light Link

Zigbee smart energy

Others

Application

Smart Homes

Connected light

Wearable Devices

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

Netherland

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of the World

Intended Audience

Device manufacturers

Electric Manufacturers

Network Suppliers

Telecommunication vendors

Distributors

Suppliers

Research firms

Software Developers

Security solution vendors

Government Agencies

E – Commerce Vendors

Wireless software Vendors

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

