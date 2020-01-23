ZERO ENERGY BUILDINGS(ZEBS) GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, TOP KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report studies the Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Policies and programs play a vital role in driving the overall market. The market is expected to witness significant changes over the coming years owing to various initiatives and evolving building codes led by the cities, states, and district authorities. Schools and public structures are expected to lead the ZNE projects in developed and developing countries. The codes are being focused on appropriately implementing policies & programs and establishing energy targets to support ZNE in future.

The global Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Zero Energy Buildings(ZEBs).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Daikin Industries

GE

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

Siemens

altPOWER

Altura Associates

Canadian Solar

Centrosolar America

Danfoss

ertex solartechnik

First Solar

Hanergy Holding

Heliatek

Johnson Controls

Masdar

Meritage Homes

SunPower

SHARP

Trane

Trina Solar

Wuxi Suntech

Yingli Solar

Zero Energy Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

HVAC And Controls

Insulation And Glazing

Lighting And Controls

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Public And Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

