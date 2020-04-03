Zero-energy Buildings Market Global Sales Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2023

Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Information by equipment (Lighting, Walls & roofs, HVAC Systems and others), Application (Residential Buildings and Non-residential Buildings) and Region – Forecast To 2023

The global market for global zero-energy building market is expected to grow at ~10.12% CAGR.

Market Highlights:

The global zero-energy building market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness regarding benefits of residing in zero-energy buildings, and leading companies in the construction and energy sectors, would power the market over the forecast period. The launch of the Energy Efficiency Buildings (EEB) project is also expected to propel the demand for zero-energy buildings. The market is expected to witness significant changes over the coming years, owing to various initiatives and evolving building codes led by the cities, states, and district authorities. Schools and public structures are expected to lead the ZNE projects in developed and developing countries. However, this trend is expected to see new market entrants, which, in turn, are expected to increase industry rivalry that will improve product quality and lower product cost.

There are a plenty of reasons for the boom in zero-energy building technology. Energy efficiency and reduction in CO2 emissions, supporting government initiatives, demand for integrated security and safety systems, and proliferation of sensors and smart appliances comprising the Internet of Things (IoT), are some of them.

Market Research Analysis:

The development of new and diversified technologies is creating exciting opportunities within the sustainable buildings. Building and construction sector accounts for more than two-thirds of total greenhouse gas emissions across the globe. Thus, there is great potential for reducing greenhouse emissions by enhancing the energy efficiency of buildings and communities. Reductions in greenhouse emissions can be accomplished by construction of new green buildings with low energy consumption and retrofitting of existing buildings. Supportive regulations related to the use of materials used in insulation and windows coupled with growing construction industry particularly in developing economies, are expected to positively impact the market growth. Also, the growth in commercial sector, and the shift from rural to urban living will continue. This will lead to a substantial increase in resultant emissions from the buildings sector and would need concentrated efforts to bring down the energy consumption by buildings through various measures.

The design and construction of net zero-energy buildings, are key factors in mitigating the impact of buildings on the environment. Emerging technology and advanced building techniques already enable the design and construction of net zero-energy buildings. There is a growing national awareness of the need for energy independence and this awareness is increasingly reflected in the way of design and building. Professional organizations, government programs, engineers, building contractors, architects, and homeowners are beginning to work towards implementing energy efficient building practices.



Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global Zero-energy Building market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Zero-energy Building market by its equipment, application and region.

By Equipment

Lighting

Walls & Roofs

HVAC Systems

Others

By Application

Residential Buildings

Non-residential Buildings

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players:

The key players of global Zero-energy building market includes Johnson Controls International Plc (U.S.), SunPower Corporation (U.S.), Kingspan Group (Ireland), General Electric (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), and Schneider Electric SE (France), Solatube International, Inc. (U.S.), and Saint-Gobain (France).

