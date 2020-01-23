Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) Market Significant Growth During 2018 – 2025

A zero-energy building, also known as a zero net energy (ZNE) building, net-zero energy building (NZEB), or net zero building, is a building with zero net energy consumption, meaning the total amount of energy used by the building on an annual basis is roughly equal to the amount of renewable energy created on the site, or in other definitions by renewable energy sources elsewhere. These buildings consequently contribute less overall greenhouse gas to the atmosphere than similar non-ZNE buildings. They do at times consume non-renewable energy and produce greenhouse gases, but at other times reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas production elsewhere by the same amount. A similar concept approved and implemented by the European Union and other agreeing countries is nearly Zero Energy Building (nZEB), with the goal of having all buildings in the region under nZEB standards by 2020.

The need for a transitioning to a low-carbon economy in order to develop energy-efficient solutions and reinvent the existing as well as new infrastructure is anticipated to elevate the demand for net-zero energy. In an attempt to achieve sustainable development, leading companies in the construction and energy sectors have launched the Energy Efficiency Buildings (EEB) project. The project aims at identifying and removing barriers and transforming structures in an effective way to reach energy self-sufficiency. The governments of different countries and various organizations are working in collaboration with engineers, architects, builders & contractors, regulators, material suppliers, utilities, and developers to initiate self-sustainable projects worldwide. Various initiatives such as WGBC, EEB, and NBI have been undertaken by global authorities to create awareness regarding the benefits of green, low-carbon emission, and nearly-zero energy buildings. This is a key factor that is expected to drive growth of the global NZEBs market over the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) market size was 8140 million US$ and it is expected to reach 18300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.7% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Altura Associates, Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited

Sage Electrochromics, Inc. (SageGlass)

Solatube International, Inc.

SunPower Corporation

Kingspan Group plc

Daikin Industries Ltd.

General Electric (GE)

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric

CertainTeed

Siemens AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lighting

Walls & Roofs

HVAC Systems

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Zero-Energy Building (ZEB) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.