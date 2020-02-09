ZDDP Additives Market To Increment At A CAGR Of 1.6% During The Forecast Period Of 2017 To 2025

Global ZDDP Additives Market: Snapshot

The demand in the global zinc dialkyl dithiophosphate (ZDDP) additives market is expected to increment at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, primarily driven by the prosperity of the automotive sector. ZDDP is an anti-wear additive used to provide high performance in the engine and gear oil. It improves the corrosion protection against metal surfaces thereby augmenting the life of engine and components. The valuation of the ZDDP additives market is projected to raise from US$2,717.82 mn in 2017 to US$3,085.79 mn by 2025.

Secondary Alkyl ZDDP Most Profitable Product Segment

Based on product, the global ZDDP additives market has been segmented into primary alkyl ZDDP and secondary alkyl ZDDP. The relative effectiveness of ZDDP as an antiwear agent and its thermal and hydrolytic stability depends upon the alcohol used during its preparation. Primary alkyl ZDDP offers better thermal stability but are less effective in terms of antiwear protection and hydrolytic stability.

Whereas, secondary alkyl ZDDP provides better hydrolytic stability and are effective antiwear agents. On account of these properties, secondary alkyl ZDDP, dominated the market accounting for more than half of the revenue market share in 2016. Secondary alkyl ZDDP, due to its low thermal stability resulting in quick film formation under high loads are preferred choice for extreme pressure applications. However, primary alkyl ZDDP because of its better thermal stability are used in hydraulic fluids as an antioxidant and antiwear agents.

Automotive Industry Constitutes Over 80% of the Overall Demand

In terms of end use, ZDDP additive market is bifurcated into automotive and industrial. It is widely used in automotive sector in all engine oils, and the segment dominated the market in 2016, accounting for more than 80% of the revenue. This can be ascribed to the multifunctional characteristics of ZDDP. For instance, it is employed as an anti-wear agent, mild extreme pressure agent, and oxidation and corrosion inhibitor.

ZDDP operates under mixed lubrication conditions with a thin oil film separating the metal parts in automotive applications such as engine and components. In industrial segment, industrial gear oil formulators have shifted towards ashless systems incorporating sulphur-phosphorous based extreme pressure antiwear chemistries. Hence the industrial sector only accounted for marginal market share and is expected to grow at a modest CAGR during the forecast period.

