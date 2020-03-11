Yogurt Powder Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

The approximately US$ 200 million market for yogurt powder will witness strong yearly growth of 8% in 2019, according to a recent research study of Future Market Insights (FMI). The report opines that significant demand for yogurt powder will be generated by foodservice operators and food processors, in the near future.

While nearly 3/4th of the total consumption of yogurt powder is accounted by the industrial end user base, the rate of yogurt powder consumption has been recently witnessing rapid increase within the HoReCa sector. More than 75% of the end user base still prefers regular or non-flavored yogurt powder, whereas with increasing introduction of innovative products in the powdered yogurt category, the popularity of flavored yogurt powder is highly likely to elevate in coming years. According to the report, vanilla and berries are more likely to emerge popular among consumers of yogurt powder.

Over 3/5th of the yogurt powder consumed globally is skimmed type, followed by whole yogurt powder. The report attributes higher popularity of skimmed yogurt powder to extensive usage in meat products, dry mixes, processed cheese, ice creams and other frozen dairy-based desserts, infant formula, and confectionary.

Yogurt Powder Becoming a Natural & Organic Ingredient for Cosmetic & Personal Care Brands

Although more than 85% of the yogurt powder is consumed for application in food and beverage products, more prominently in bakery and dry mixes, FMI’s analysis points to rapidly increasing application of yogurt powder in the cosmetic and personal care industry.

The beauty and personal care circle is accelerating the industry’s shift to natural and organic ingredients, which has resulted in the widespread availability of a massive natural/organic product line-ups in the cosmetic and personal care industry. Moreover, the trend has been receiving strong support with emergence of the clean label trend, catering to evolving consumer demands. According to a recent survey conducted for the period of past 12 months, nearly 50% of the UK’s beauty products’ consumer base looked for products manufactured using natural ingredients.

As yogurt has a proven set of benefits on skin health, it has been in use in the manufacturing of specialized personal care and cosmetic products. However, the convenience of incorporating powdered yogurt into a range of skin care or other cosmetic products positions yogurt powder as a more preferred ingredient among cosmetic and personal care brands.

Competition Insights: Yogurt Powder Market

Following North American and European food processing sectors, the food processing sector based in emerging Asian and Middle Eastern regions is also speeding up in terms of adoption of innovative ingredients such as yogurt powder. Popular products such as Greek Yogurt further attract a wider consumer base, pushing innovations in the yogurt powder landscape. Several leading players in yogurt powder market are focused on augmenting investments in R&D facilities – to exclusively target product innovations and novel strategies for market entry. Many manufacturers are also developing interest in yogurt mixes, creating a new trend wave in the competition landscape of yogurt powder market.

FMI’s research also finds that several yogurt powder manufacturers are leveraging billowing sales of high-protein, low- or no-fat products. A majority of companies operating in the yogurt powder market landscape offer low- or no-fat products that have been made from skimmed milk.

Recently, Epi Ingredients and Glanbia Nutritionals have come up with yogurt powder variants that have protein content as high as 60% with the significantly less fat content. These products have been receiving a strong consumer base within the foodservice and food processing sectors. Key applications of high-protein yogurt powder lie in nutritional bars, cereals, dry mixes, and energy drinks. Sports drinks and nutrition/protein bars have been cited as relatively more profitable categories for the manufacturers of yogurt powder.

