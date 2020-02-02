Yogurt Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Yogurt Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Yogurt is a dairy product which produced by milk via fermentation process. Cow’s milk is most commonly used to make yogurt even the world as a whole. At the same time some yogurt is made by the milk from water buffalo, goats, ewes, mares, camels, yaks or cow’s milk. The bacteria used to make yogurt are known as “yogurt cultures”. Fermentation of lactose by these bacteria produces lactic acid, which acts on milk protein to give yogurt its texture and characteristic tang. Yogurt not only keeps the nutriments which contained in the milk, but produce some new nutriments like VB1, VB2, VB6, VB12 and others.

This report studies the Yogurt Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

First, the yogurt industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and EU.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, especially in Western Europe where people yogurt consumption is higher than other regions in the world. As to France, Danone has become the global leader. In Germany, it is MÃ¼ller Group that leads the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focus in Neimenggu, Shanghai and Zhejiang province.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in USA too, like Danone and MÃ¼ller Group. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Danone who take their advantage merge with Mengniu, whom key market is in China.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Yogurt in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Yogurt is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly – -% over the next five years, will reach – – million US$ in 2024, from – – million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Danone

Unternehmensgruppe Theo MÃ¼ller

Mengniu Dairy

Yili

General Mills

Lactalis

Meiji

Chobani

Bright Dairy and Food

NestlÃ©

Fage International

Grupo Lala

Schreiber Foods

Junlebao Dairy

SanCor

Arla Foods

Yeo Valley

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Regular Yogurt

Fat-free Yogurt

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Children Yogurt

Adult Yogurt

Old People Yogurt

Highlights of the Global Yogurt report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Yogurt market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Yogurt market.

Chapter 1, to describe Yogurt Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Yogurt , with sales, revenue, and price of Yogurt , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Yogurt , for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

, for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Yogurt market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Yogurt sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

