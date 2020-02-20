Yoghurt Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

— Yoghurt Market 2018

This report studies the global market size of Yoghurt in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Yoghurt in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Yoghurt market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Yoghurt market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Yoghurt include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Yoghurt include

Ultima Foods

Sodiaal

Nestle

Chobani

General Mills

Kraft Foods Group

Red Mango

TCBY

Yogurtland

Menchie’s

Danone Groupe

Yakult Honsha

SweetFrog

Stonyfield Farm

FAGE International

Sanyuan

Market Size Split by Type

by Forms

Frozen

Drinks

Greek

by Nutrients

B12 And D

Protein

Minerals

Probiotics

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Dairy Products

Food & Beverages

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Yoghurt Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Yoghurt Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Frozen

1.4.3 Drinks

1.4.4 Greek

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Yoghurt Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Dairy Products

1.5.3 Food & Beverages

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Yoghurt Market Size

2.1.1 Global Yoghurt Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Yoghurt Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Yoghurt Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Yoghurt Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Yoghurt Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Yoghurt Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Yoghurt Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Yoghurt Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Yoghurt Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Yoghurt Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Yoghurt Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Yoghurt Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Yoghurt Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Yoghurt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Yoghurt Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Yoghurt Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Yoghurt Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ultima Foods

11.1.1 Ultima Foods Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt

11.1.4 Yoghurt Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Sodiaal

11.2.1 Sodiaal Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt

11.2.4 Yoghurt Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Nestle

11.3.1 Nestle Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt

11.3.4 Yoghurt Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Chobani

11.4.1 Chobani Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt

11.4.4 Yoghurt Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 General Mills

11.5.1 General Mills Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt

11.5.4 Yoghurt Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Kraft Foods Group

11.6.1 Kraft Foods Group Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt

11.6.4 Yoghurt Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Red Mango

11.7.1 Red Mango Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt

11.7.4 Yoghurt Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 TCBY

11.8.1 TCBY Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt

11.8.4 Yoghurt Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Yogurtland

11.9.1 Yogurtland Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Yoghurt

11.9.4 Yoghurt Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

Continued….

