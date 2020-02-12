Yoga Pants Market: Demand for fashionable exercise gear is expected to accelerate the growth of overall market

Yoga pants are flexible as compared to fitting pants. Yoga pants are basically designed for exercise of yoga and other physical activities which include lots of stretching movement, and bending. Generally, yoga pants are worn for physical exercise, dancing, sports, aerobics, and other physical activities. The yoga pants are made with blend of cotton, nylon, wool, lycra spandex, polyester. Yoga pants are available in different styles and types which also includes traditional boot-cut and flared yoga pants and they are the commoner and popular type of yoga pants. These yoga pants generally come in black, flared style, boot-cut and tight-fitted. High elasticity and flexibility is the key feature of yoga pants and this increase demand to wear for various purposes. However, the yoga pants are mainly designed for yoga practices, but yoga pants are become popular as everyday mainstream clothing purpose.

From the last few year demand for comfortable, casual, sports and athletic wear has increased. Additions to this demand for fashionable exercise gear has also increased all this expected to accelerate the overall yoga pants market during the forecasted period. The other factors which driving the yoga pants market, such as growing adoption patterns, new colors, and basic design of yoga pants created more adaptability and increased their wear in public settings, especially.

As many yoga pants manufacturer and high-end fashion houses are more focused towards investing into the modern sportswear market, and emphasis on garments and technical fabrics that facilitate overall wearing segment across the world. All this factors creates hug opportunity for yoga pants over the period. Volatile in raw material prices is expected to decrease the global Yoga pants growth.

The global yoga pants market is segmented based on type, material, distribution channel, end users and geography. On the basis of the type yoga pants market segmented into boot-cut yoga pants, yoga capri pants, foldover yoga pants, yoga tights or leggings, compression yoga pants and kundalini – style yoga pants. Based on material, the yoga pants market has been classified into synthetics, cotton, cotton- synthetic blends, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market has further divided into online and offline. Under Offline market segment global yoga pants market have further divided into super markets and hyper markets, convenience stores, and others. Super and hypermarket are already having strong presences in the current market. Based on end users, the global yoga pants market has been segmented into kid, men, women and Unisex.

On the bases of geographical segment, the global yoga pants market are classified into Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and North America. North America is expected to dominate the global yoga pants market. Moreover, it is estimated to increase rapidly as compare the other regions. The US expected holds the highest market share in North America throughout the forecast period. Large number of yoga pants manufacture presences in U.S and they are more focused towards opening new stores in Canada and Mexico. Hence Canada is estimated to grow at higher CAGR as compared to the US. Rest of North America is also estimated to grow at significant rate during forecast period. Asia Pacific, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to contribute into the yoga pants market during the forecasted period.

Companies are adopting new technologies and are planning to invest more into the production, product development, and market share of yoga pants. Some of the key manufacture and supplier operating in the global yoga pants market include ALALA, Lucy, Champion, 90 Degree, Elektrix, EASYOGA, Nike, American Apparel, Under Armour, Adidas, Forever 21, Beyond Yoga, Teeki, Noli Yoga, GAP, be-pure.com, Jala, Hyde LLC, Montiel, Strongbody Apparel, Design Z, LLC, Cory Vines, Calvin Klein, Zobha, Under Armour, Lily Lotus, Old Navy, Prana, Sunyoga and others players are planning to enter into yoga pants market.