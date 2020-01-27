Yoga Mat Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Yoga Mat Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Yoga mats are specially fabricated mats used as an aid during the practice of yoga to prevent hands and feet slipping during practice. They are mainly used both for home use and for yoga studios.

Scope of the Report:

The consumption volume of yoga mat increases from 27106 K Pcs in 2012 to 36054 K Pcs in 2016. North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions , which the consumption volume is 10717 K Pcs and 7915 K Pcs in 2016 respectively as more and more Americans and European focus on wellness and health-consciousness.

Yoga mat can be classified into four types: PVC yoga mats, rubber yoga mats, TPE yoga mats and other yoga mats. PVC yoga mats are the most widely used products and take 48.35% of global production in 2016. Survey results showed that in 2016 61.32% of the yoga mat market was household, 31.91% is yoga club and 6.77% divided among other industries.

Currently, yoga mat sales continued to grow, mainly due to the growing popularity of yoga in the world, in the United States there are more than twenty million yoga exercisers, while compared to United States, only half of the number in China, therefore, in the next few years, with the development of economy and the increasing living standard China will be a new yoga market.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Yoga Mat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 2000 million US$ in 2024, from 1210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Yoga Mat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lululemon

Manduka PROlite

Jade Yoga

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Gaiam, Easyoga

HATHAYOGA

Kharma Khare

Hosa Group

Yogabum

Aerolite

Aurorae

Barefoot Yoga

Keep well

Khataland

Microcell Composite

Yogarugs

Copeactive

Yogasana, A. Kolckmann

JiangXi Lveten Plastic

Liforme

Starlight Yoga

Bean Products

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PVC yoga mats

Rubber yoga mats

TPE yoga mats

Other yoga mats

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Yoga club

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Yoga Mat Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PVC yoga mats

1.2.2 Rubber yoga mats

1.2.3 TPE yoga mats

1.2.4 Other yoga mats

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Household

1.3.2 Yoga club

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lululemon

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Lululemon Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Manduka PROlite

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Jade Yoga

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Jade Yoga Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 PrAna Revolutionary

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 PrAna Revolutionary Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Gaiam, Easyoga

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Gaiam, Easyoga Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 HATHAYOGA

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Yoga Mat Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 HATHAYOGA Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

