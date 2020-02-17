YELLOW DEXTRIN MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Yellow Dextrin Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database

Summary

Yellow dextrin has low viscosity and is very sticky and hygroscopic in nature. Used in the foundry as a binder for cores. Yellow dextrin helps in increasing dry strength at the same time being completely soluble in water. It is also used in water soluble glues, as a printing thickener and as a binders in paint. Yellow Dextrins are prepared by heat treatment in presence of chemicals to suitably modify characteristics and properties of starch.

Europe yellow dextrin industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the Europe yellow dextrin industry. The main market players are Cargill, LYCKEBY AMYLEX, Emsland, Südstärke, etc.

In the yellow dextrin market, total Europe consumption was 41716 metric ton. Germany was the largest consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, Germany occupied 32% of the Europe consumption volume in total.

Yellow Dextrin could be applied in many fields, such as envelope adhesives, paper, food, etc. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more yellow dextrin. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance yellow dextrin to meet the demands.

The major raw material of yellow dextrin is starch, like potato starch, corn starch, etc., from local agriculture supplies. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Yellow Dextrin, and then impact the price of Yellow Dextrin and downstream demand.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Yellow Dextrin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Yellow Dextrin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Yellow Dextrin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

LYCKEBY AMYLEX

Emsland Group

Sudstarke

AGRANA

Fidelinka

Solam

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Envelope Adhesive

Paper Application

Food Application

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Yellow Dextrin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Yellow Dextrin

1.2 Yellow Dextrin Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Yellow Dextrin Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Food Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Yellow Dextrin Segment by Application

1.3.1 Yellow Dextrin Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Envelope Adhesive

1.3.3 Paper Application

1.3.4 Food Application

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Yellow Dextrin Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Yellow Dextrin Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Yellow Dextrin Market Size

1.4.1 Global Yellow Dextrin Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Yellow Dextrin Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Yellow Dextrin Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Yellow Dextrin Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Yellow Dextrin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Yellow Dextrin Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Yellow Dextrin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Yellow Dextrin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Yellow Dextrin Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Yellow Dextrin Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Yellow Dextrin Business

7.1 Cargill

7.1.1 Cargill Yellow Dextrin Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Yellow Dextrin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cargill Yellow Dextrin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 LYCKEBY AMYLEX

7.2.1 LYCKEBY AMYLEX Yellow Dextrin Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Yellow Dextrin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 LYCKEBY AMYLEX Yellow Dextrin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Emsland Group

7.3.1 Emsland Group Yellow Dextrin Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Yellow Dextrin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Emsland Group Yellow Dextrin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sudstarke

7.4.1 Sudstarke Yellow Dextrin Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Yellow Dextrin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sudstarke Yellow Dextrin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 AGRANA

7.5.1 AGRANA Yellow Dextrin Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Yellow Dextrin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 AGRANA Yellow Dextrin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Fidelinka

7.6.1 Fidelinka Yellow Dextrin Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Yellow Dextrin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Fidelinka Yellow Dextrin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Solam

7.7.1 Solam Yellow Dextrin Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Yellow Dextrin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Solam Yellow Dextrin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Yellow Dextrin Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Yellow Dextrin Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Yellow Dextrin

8.4 Yellow Dextrin Industrial Chain Analysis

