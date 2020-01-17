Yeast Market Pegged to Surpass US$ 10,200 Mn Valuation by End of – 2026

Brewing or beer making represents a massive and highly lucrative sector. According to a study, global alcohol consumption has constantly been on the rise, and the consumption of beer accounts for the highest volume share. Yeast, being the cardinal ingredient used in the production of beer, provides the right proportion of texture and flavor to beer during its production. As a result, increasing demand and consumption of beer has been elevating the global yeast market, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2018-2026. The market valuation has been estimated to be over US$ 10,200 Mn by 2026 end.

Yeast Innovation: The Future of Brewery

The brewing industry has overcome a slew of challenges and moved beyond times when technological breakthroughs were not applied to the beer crafting process. According to a research, one small, low-capital innovation, within the reach of all beer makers is enhancing and improvising the yeast they use in their beer. Even though yeast is partially responsible for imparting the flavor and aroma to beer, brewers often compare yeast to hops. This leaves yeast’s dynamic nature untapped, which can be used for product enhancements.

Request for Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23347

Research has shown that non-GMO development techniques such as selective breeding can be used to optimize the brewing strains. Ultimately, brewers can enhance the quality of beer by innovative yeast that can be fully customized pertaining to the brewery and its beer with the specific desired parameters in fermentation performance, processing, storage, flavor, and aroma, without compromising quality or brand identity.

Alternatives to Traditional Straining to Drive Innovation in Yeast Market

Studies on the beer and yeast market have pointed at various possibilities that would drive the use of yeast in beer making. For instance, to develop brewer’s yeast, market players could use hop-accentuating enzymes in high volume which will change the aroma and flavor profiles of the different hop varieties used in beer. Additionally, brewers can add a trait to increase fermentation temperature ranges which would produce desired flavor profiles at lower temperatures, eliminating the problem of off odors that occur at higher temperatures.

Request for Report Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/23347

Genetically Engineered Yeast to Offer Excellent Taste to Beer

From great-tasting to cloudy and off-taste beers, yeast accounts for up to a third of a brew’s final flavor. Brewing yeast has its own genetic limitations. For researchers across the globe, brewing yeast is at the forefront of genetic research and synthetic biology, which is pushing the boundaries of genetic engineering. Geneticists can now tweak the genetic code of brewing yeast to suppress or express certain beer characteristics. From taking out the gene responsible for the butter-flavored molecule diacetyl to using specific gene for banana and clove flavors made by hefeweizen yeast – brewers would now be able to use this ability of genetically modified (GM) yeast for the production of beer.

Whether it is straining of yeast or making use of genetically engineered yeast, increased consumption of alcoholic beverages in the world, with beer leading the consumption segment, has witnessed several yeast innovations in recent years, favoring the market growth. For more insights, speak to our expert food analysts at Persistence Market Research to know more about the yeasts market and its impact on the end-user industry.