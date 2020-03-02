Yeast Infection Market Innovations, Key Players, Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

The global yeast infection market is well-established and is growing pervasively. Increasing prevalence of the infection fuelled by the predominant risk factors such as widespread use of antibiotics and possibly even global warming contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, factors such as well spread awareness towards this kind of infection and the availability of novel medications and treatment procedures are proving impetus to the market growth.

Acknowledging the kind of traction, the market perceives currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report anticipates that the global yeast infection market will garner exponential accruals by 2023, registering approximately 5.2 % CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Yeast Infection Market Key Players

Some of the eminent leaders fostering the global yeast infection market include

Synmedic Laboratories (India)

Scynexis (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Astellas (Japan)

Mentis Pharma Ltd. (India)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Abbott (US), Pfizer Inc. (US)

ALLERGAN (Ireland)

Sanofi (France)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Yeast Infection Market Segmentation:

Global yeast infection market is segmented into five Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

By Pathogens : Candida Albicans, Candida Glabrata, and Candida Rugosa, among others.

By Types : Skin Yeast Infection, Vaginal Yeast Infection, and Throat Yeast Infection, among others.

By Treatments : Drug Treatments (cream, ointment, tablet, and suppository.), and Surgery among others.

By End-Users : Hospital, Clinics, and Ambulatory Centers among others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC and Rest of the World.

Yeast Infection Market Regional Analysis

The North America region accounts for the largest market share in the global yeast infection market followed by the Europe & Asia Pacific regions, respectively. The yeast infection market in North America is growing due to the significant contribution from the significantly increasing market for the U.S. due to the increasing number of patients suffering from immune diseases and presence of huge geriatric population.

Furthermore, the significant market share of the US market attributes to the growing prevalence of yeast infection coupled with the high expenditure on the health care. On the flip side, the regulatory changes in the US such as the implementation of the Affordable Care Act are expected to take a toll on the US yeast infection market.

On the other hand, the yeast infection market in Europe accounting for the world’s second-largest market is growing due to the higher per capita income and strong healthcare penetration in the region. Furthermore, factors such as the availability of advanced treatment facilities, skilled medical professionals, and government support for research & development drive the growth of the regional market in the large scale.

The Asia Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a lucrative market for the yeast infection. Countries such as China and India backed by the huge population and the low-cost medications and procedures available to treat the yeast infection foster the market growth in the region. Moreover, the rapidly growing healthcare sector coupled with the large unmet needs over the forecast period will provide impetus to the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The global yeast infection market is a fragmented market with a large number of players. Increasing cases of drug resistance have opened doors for new drug development and opportunities for a new market leader. The increase of spurious and counterfeit medicines have reduced the total market revenues and at the same time displaced standard drugs off the market.

