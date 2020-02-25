Yeast Extract Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018 to 2026

Market outlook

The demand for flavoring agents has been increasing among the consumers over the past years as it completes even the simple food into delicious and healthy succulent. Yeast extract is one such flavoring agent which has vital applications as a delicious condiment and texturing agent in household and industries. Yeast extract is the processed form of fresh yeast. Along with flavoring and texturing, yeast extract adds exotic aroma to the various foods including savories, soups, meat products, and beverages. Due to this, yeast extract finds its application in food and food processing industries all over the world. The yeast extract has an important role in bakeries and confectionaries as leaving agent. In beverage processing, the yeast extract is used for fermenting the raw beverage with glucose to provide the required alcohol. Apart from the beverage, yeast extract is also used as dietary supplements due to the presence of nutrients such as chromium, protein, selenium, potassium, iron, zinc, magnesium, etc. Along with the essential probiotics, yeast extract also contains vitamin B-complex (B1-B7) which is essential for cellular metabolism and energy production within the human body. Due to the presence of a higher concentration of probiotics, the yeast extract is used for treating respiratory infections, common cold, diarrhea, high cholesterol rates, and premenstrual syndrome. By supplementing the adequate amount of proteins and other micronutrients. Yeast extract is taken orally as a medicine for controlling blood glucose level in diabetic patients due to the presence of chromium. As chromium promotes insulin, which controls the glucose level in blood. Bound to these beneficial factors, it is anticipated that the yeast extract will remain positive in the global beverage market.

Yeast Extract- An Indispensable Ingredient

The yeast extract is not only used in beverage processing industries and in dietary supplements, it is also used as a vital ingredient in animal feeds. Due to high anti-oxidant nutrients and vitamin B-complex, yeast extract used to enhance the healthy functioning of liver, skin, eyes of the dogs and horses. The higher concentration of vitamin B, reduces the anxiety in dogs thus, fed as anti-anxiety and anti-depressant drugs. The inclusion of yeast extract is most common in all breweries, bakeries and other food processing segments which contribute to its demand all over the world. The expansion of food industries, social outlets, hotels and restaurants in the recent years has been the major driving factors for the growth of yeast extract market. Due to its multi-utility as an effective and vital ingredient, it can be anticipated that the global yeast extract has a positive growth rate in the forecast period.

Global Yeast extract: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global yeast extract market has been segmented as-

Autolyzed Yeast Extract

Hydrolyzed Yeast Extract

On the basis of form, the global yeast extract market has been segmented as-

Powder

Liquid

Flakes

On the basis of application, the global yeast extract market has been segmented as-

Food Savories and Snacks Soups and Sauces Dairy Products Bakeries and Confectioneries Meat and Poultry Products Others

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Wine Beer Whiskey Rum Others Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Dietary supplements

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feeds

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global yeast extract market has been segmented as-

Direct

Indirect

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

e-Commerce

Other Retail Formats

Yeast extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global yeast extract market include Inland Island Yeast Laboratories, Solgar Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Lallemand Inc., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd, Laffort SA, Alltech inc., Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd, Omega Yeast Labs, Bragg Live Foods,etc. More wine manufacturers are showing keen interests in the yeast extract as the demand is amplifying every year.

Opportunities for market participants:

As alcoholic beverages and processed food products have escalating demand among the consumers, it is expected that there will be stronger revenue generation for the market participants of global yeast extract. In addition, yeast extract is being used as dietary supplements and medications, for the human beings and feed ingredient for the animals which has growing demands every year. Increasing social outlets and food industries also drives the demand for yeast extract across the world. Bound to these factors, it is anticipated that there will be higher returns for the industrialists and manufacturers of yeast extract.

Global Yeast extract: A Regional outlook

Yeast extract is highly produced and consumed in Europe, as a traditional practice and developed a modern lifestyle. Increased number of beverage and food processing industries also accounts for its high production. In North America, yeast extract is consumed in higher frequencies due to increased social outlets and food industries. Yeast extract is consumed as regular dietary supplements due to growing health consciousness. In the regions of Latin America, the yeast extract is consumed for its well-known health benefits such as improving respiratory functions and has an adequate contribution in wineries. Yeast extract is highly utilized in bakeries and confectionaries in the Asia Pacific due to increased restaurants and other food services. In the region of the Middle East and Africa, yeast extract is being used in organic cosmetics along with beverage products. It is expected that the Yeast extract will proliferate in terms of value and volume in the future.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, type, application, and end use.

