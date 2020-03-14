Yeast and Yeast Extracts Market Analysis by Type and Users, Industry Growth Factors and Business Forecast 2019 to 2027

Market Overview

Yeast is an important ingredient for the various cooking recipe once it ferments. Be it branded yogurt, pasta, bread, Indian cuisines like dosa, or various beverages, the importance of yeast can never be ignored. So cannot be the demand and supply for the same. Hence, the market for yeast & yeast extract is growing rapidly, given the trend of being a foodie rising among people. The demand for yeast & yeast extract is being raised in various industries including academics & research institutes, animal feed, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. This versatile demand drives the market.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global yeast & yeast extract market that adumbrates the market extension with 9.1% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) in this market between 2017 and 2027. In terms of cash, this market will reach the figures of US $ 7.88 bn by the end of 2027. This report offers detailed analysis for micro and macro markets for yeast & yeast extract. Estimating the market size on the basis of various segments, this report understands the dynamics of demand and supply regarding yeast & yeast extract. Profiling the key players in the market, the report evaluates market trends, technologies, and current government regulatory requirements related to the market. Higher demand from the downstream markets and higher availability of various products during the fermentation process is also expected to aid the market growth during the forecast period.

Marmite, the popular yeast extract producer, has released a reduced salt version of yeast extract, with 25% less salt than the original. 3 MAY 2018

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a US $52 mn loans to Egypt in support of the agribusiness sector which is set to boost the yeast & yeast extract market in Egypt. The loan will directly be given out to China-based Angel Yeast’s subsidiary in Egypt, which is hailed as the world’s third largest producer of yeast extracts. 15 FEB 2018

Market Segment

The global Yeast and Yeast Extract Market has been segmented by Applications, Forms, Product Types, Types and Region. There are separate kinds of product segments for the yeast market and yeast extract market. On the basis of applications, this market has been segmented into animal feed, academics and research institutes, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals & intermediary supplies. Animal feed comprises of food given to domestic animals. This includes various kinds of fodder and forage. According to this report, yeast usage is expected to grow maximum in food & beverages application during the forecast period. In academic institutions, researches are conducted for experiments to see whether yeast can be used for creating preservatives or medicines. The pharmaceutical industry uses yeast to create various medicines. Intermediary supplies comprise of both goods and services that are exchanged between the principal and the third party. On the basis of form, the market has been segmented into dry yeast and instant yeast. In dry yeast, the yeast cells in dehydrated granules are alive but dormant because of the lack of moisture. They become suitable for use only when dissolved in the water. Instant yeasts carry moisture. During the forecast period, dry yeast is expected to dominate the market.

On the basis of product types, the market comprises of products that are for immediate consumption and the products that would be used for further production for something else. Hence, on the basis of products for immediate consumption, the market has been segmented into bakers, brewers, and wine. Bakers use yeast to manufacture different kinds of bread. Brewers use yeast to manufacture beer. And wines made from yeast have been in use since ancient times. On the basis of products that are to be used for further production, the global yeast & yeast extract market has been segmented into yeast autolysates, yeast beta-glucan, and yeast derivatives. Autolysis is the process of self-digestion, in which the cell is destroyed through the action of its own digestive enzymes. They are partially water-soluble. During the forecast period, among all product types that are used for manufacturing purposes, yeast autolysates are expected to dominate the market to the maximum. Beta glucans are sugars found in the cell walls yeasts. Sometimes, they are used as medicines. Yeast derivatives are inactivated whole yeasts or yeast cell walls. They are beneficial for animal and human nutrition. They are mainly used for helping to balance the intestinal microflora and help stimulate the host’s natural defenses. Yeast derivatives are primarily used for manufacturing wines.

Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of global Yeast and Yeast Extract Market segments the market into regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Due to the heavy consumption of beverages, North America and Europe are the top two biggest markets for yeast & yeast extract. The technologies aiding the controlled yeast fermentation is also available in this technologically advanced continent. In North America, the biggest markets are the United States of America (USA) and Canada. In Europe, the maximum market revenue comes from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by rest of Europe. Due to the high density of population, popular demand and rising technological advancement, Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market for yeast & yeast extract. Here, the biggest markets are China, India, and Japan, followed by the rest of Asia Pacific. Although the consumption of yeast related products is decent in the MEA region, their production is limited due to unsuitably hot climate and technological backwardness.