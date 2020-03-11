Yagi Antenna Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Yagi Antenna status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Yagi Antenna development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Skyworks（US）
Qorvo（US）
TriQuint（US）
RFMD（US）
Avago（US）
Murata（Japan）
Epcos（Germany）
Infineon（Germany）
RDA（China）
Vanchip（China）
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Longwave
Mediumwave
Shortwave
Market segment by Application, split into
Reception Signal
Emit Signal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Yagi Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Longwave
1.4.3 Mediumwave
1.4.4 Shortwave
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Yagi Antenna Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Reception Signal
1.5.3 Emit Signal
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Yagi Antenna Market Size
2.2 Yagi Antenna Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Yagi Antenna Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Yagi Antenna Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Yagi Antenna Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Yagi Antenna Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Yagi Antenna Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Yagi Antenna Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Yagi Antenna Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Yagi Antenna Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Yagi Antenna Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Skyworks（US）
12.1.1 Skyworks（US） Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Yagi Antenna Introduction
12.1.4 Skyworks（US） Revenue in Yagi Antenna Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Skyworks（US） Recent Development
12.2 Qorvo（US）
12.2.1 Qorvo（US） Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Yagi Antenna Introduction
12.2.4 Qorvo（US） Revenue in Yagi Antenna Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Qorvo（US） Recent Development
12.3 TriQuint（US）
12.3.1 TriQuint（US） Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Yagi Antenna Introduction
12.3.4 TriQuint（US） Revenue in Yagi Antenna Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 TriQuint（US） Recent Development
12.4 RFMD（US）
12.4.1 RFMD（US） Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Yagi Antenna Introduction
12.4.4 RFMD（US） Revenue in Yagi Antenna Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 RFMD（US） Recent Development
12.5 Avago（US）
12.5.1 Avago（US） Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Yagi Antenna Introduction
12.5.4 Avago（US） Revenue in Yagi Antenna Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Avago（US） Recent Development
12.6 Murata（Japan）
12.6.1 Murata（Japan） Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Yagi Antenna Introduction
12.6.4 Murata（Japan） Revenue in Yagi Antenna Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Murata（Japan） Recent Development
12.7 Epcos（Germany）
12.7.1 Epcos（Germany） Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Yagi Antenna Introduction
12.7.4 Epcos（Germany） Revenue in Yagi Antenna Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Epcos（Germany） Recent Development
12.8 Infineon（Germany）
12.8.1 Infineon（Germany） Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Yagi Antenna Introduction
12.8.4 Infineon（Germany） Revenue in Yagi Antenna Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Infineon（Germany） Recent Development
Continued…..
