Xenon Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global Xenon Market
Description
Xenon is a chemical element with symbol Xe and atomic number 54. It is a colorless, dense, odorless noble gas found in the Earth’s atmosphere in trace amounts. Although generally unreactive, xenon can undergo a few chemical reactions such as the formation of xenon hexafluoroplatinate, the first noble gas compound to be synthesized.
Scope of the Report:
Xenon market changed in the past few years in China, the average price of Xenon decreased in 2014 to 2015, and it goes up in the end of 2016 and will maintain this trend. It is said that some of the price from leading vendors rises by about 3-8% in China. Chinese market is not so stable because it is a key importer in the world.
Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany, USA, China and Japan are the leading producers in 2017 in the world, and Ukraine, Russia are the most important exporter, especially for China. About 70% of the Xenon is made by Europe, while 20% are by the USA in 2017.
The worldwide market for Xenon is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Xenon in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Air Liquide
Iceblick
Praxair
Linde Group
Chromium
Air Product
Messer Group
Cryogenmash
Air Water
Coregas
Wisco Gases
Shougang Oxygen
BOC-MA Steel Gases
Hangyang
Shanghai Qiyuan
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
High Purity Xenon
Common Purity Xenon
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Semiconductor Industry
PDP Backlighting
Lightings
Medical Applications
Other Applications
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Xenon Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 High Purity Xenon
1.2.2 Common Purity Xenon
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Semiconductor Industry
1.3.2 PDP Backlighting
1.3.3 Lightings
1.3.4 Medical Applications
1.3.5 Other Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Air Liquide
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Xenon Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Air Liquide Xenon Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Iceblick
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Xenon Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Iceblick Xenon Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Praxair
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Xenon Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Praxair Xenon Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Linde Group
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Xenon Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Linde Group Xenon Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Chromium
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Xenon Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Chromium Xenon Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Air Product
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Xenon Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Air Product Xenon Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Messer Group
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Xenon Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Messer Group Xenon Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
……..CONTINUED
