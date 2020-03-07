X-Ray Stretchers Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2028

Growing number of injuries, trauma, and diseases will surge in the hospital admissions. The demand for emergency admissions and treatment need early and comfortable transport. Stretchers are the medical device intended for transport the patient who require medical care and unable to the walk. X-ray stretchers offer full-length x-ray capabilities with the mobility of the stretcher. X-Ray stretchers offer imaging features more than mobility. Built-in X-Ray capabilities such as cassette platform allow capturing at a point quality image on the stretcher. X-Ray stretchers are very helpful in conditions such as trauma and injury by providing early diagnosis. Early diagnosis support in the early treatment of patients suffered from the critical condition. X-Ray stretchers save time and help to reduce injury risk x-ray stretchers head to toe x-ray capabilities. X-ray stretchers reduce patient handling risk and enhance patient comfort. X-Ray stretchers allow adjusting patient surface and position such as height adjustment and backrest adjustments.

X-Ray Stretchers Market: Drivers and Restraints-

The primary factor of the growth of the global x-ray stretchers market is the increasing number of hospital admission attributed to rising incidence of accidents. High risk of injury while moving patients will boost the demand for x-ray stretchers. Problems such as strains and sprains among healthcare workers while moving, lifting and shifting the patients are boosting the demand for x-ray stretchers. The demand for early diagnosis during emergency cases is the main driving factor of x-ray stretcher market.

X-ray stretchers provide ease of capturing x-ray for the patient in emergency cases such accident, bone fracture and trauma without patient movement. Strict regulations against manually lifting heavy loads expected to grow the x-ray stretchers market. Increasing the old age population has led to the increased medical emergency which increases the demand for x-ray stretchers. Increasing adoption of advanced healthcare facilities in hospitals and ambulatory care centers will provide the high growth opportunity for x-ray stretchers market. Moreover, orthopedic clinics are the major end-user where x-ray stretchers demand is very high. However, no strict legal protocols concerning the proper handling of patients in countries such as Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia will restrain the growth of x-ray stretchers market. Lack of healthcare facilities and long-term planning will negatively impact the growth of x-ray stretchers market.

X-Ray Stretcher Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, x-ray stretcher market can be segmented as:

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Electrical

On the basis of the end user, the x-ray stretcher market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

X-Ray Stretcher Market: Overview

Global x-ray stretcher market is expected to gain significant growth rate over the forecast period. X-ray stretcher is expected to gain high demand in forecast periods due to increasing adoption of advanced healthcare devices and growing need of fast x-ray imaging. Increasing trauma and accident cases create the huge growth opportunity for x-ray stretcher market. Pneumatic and hydraulic product type are expected to gain most of the market share in x-ray stretcher market. Hospitals segment is expected to anticipate revenue share in x-ray stretcher market over the forecast period due to increasing number of hospital admissions and emergency cases.

X-RAY Stretcher Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, x-ray stretcher market has been divided into eight regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), China, Japan, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for x-ray stretcher market due to the rise in per capita expenditure on healthcare and technological advancement. Western European countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. are top revenue contributing courtiers in Western Europe. The Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan x-ray stretcher market is expected to expand at fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to improving healthcare facilities and medical tourism in the region. China is the one of the major revenue contributing country in global x-ray stretchers market due to the availability of cost-effective x-ray stretchers.

X-Ray Stretcher Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some market players participants in global x-ray stretcher market identify across the value chain are Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Favero Health Projects, Bryton Corporation, Joson-Care enterprise Co. Ltd., Shree Hospital Equipments, Invacare Corporation. Local players are focusing on the expansion of their business with expanding product portfolio.