X-ray Security Scanner Market Report 2018-2023: Geographical Segmentation by End-User, Types, Applications, and Forecast

The Global X-ray Security Scanner Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.88% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global X-ray Security Scanner market research report provides crucial information related to overall X-ray Security Scanner market with respect to market size, applications, end-user industry size, types, and various other factors.

Competitive Landscape: The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. X-ray Security Scanner Market Segment by Key Players 3DX-Ray Ltd, Adani Systems, Inc., Analogic Corporation, Astrophysics, Inc., Autoclear LLC, Eurologix Security Group Ltd, Gilardoni SPA, Kapri Corp, Rapiscan Security Products, Smiths Detection, Inc. .

Market Size Analysis by Years:

Historical Year: 2013-2017 || Base Year: 2017 || Estimated Year: 2018 || Forecast Year: 2018-2023

Key Developments in the X-ray Security Scanner Market:

November 2017: Smiths Detection launches CORSYS, a system that offers a full range of border security devices and processes and analyses biometrics, communication, and X-ray system data.

November 2017: Smiths Detection launches CORSYS, a system that offers a full range of border security devices and processes and analyses biometrics, communication, and X-ray system data.

April 2017: ADANI Systems, Inc. received the patent protection by the United States for their product DruGuard. This product aims at enhancing the detection features of X-ray scanners to aid operators for full body scanners in identifying internally concealed narcotics.

X-ray Security Scanner Market Report Covers the Following Regions US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, South Korea. X-ray Security Scanner Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Growing Number of Terror Attacks to Drive the Adoption of X-ray Scanners Across Various End-user Verticals

