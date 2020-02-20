X-Ray Irradiators Market Business Operation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, and Gross Margin) Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

X-Ray irradiator is a kind of high-tech device enables safe irradiation of in vitro and in vivo biological samples within a laboratory environment, to meet the needs of medical and biological research application.

Image Guided X-ray Irradiator

Cabinet X-ray Irradiator

Precision X-Ray

Faxitron

Xstrahl

Rad Source

Gilardoni

Best Theratronics

Kimtron

Hopewell Designs

Hitachi

KUB Technologies

Blood Irradiation

Material Irradiation

Animal Irradiation

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

