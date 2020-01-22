X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market 2018: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary

X-ray inspection systems are used to detect minute defects in any product or metal by destructive means.

In recent years, the global X-ray inspection systems are witnessing a rapid growth. The growth is driven by adoption of technology in the food and pharmaceutical industry, aviation sector and demand for technically advanced systems are driving the market.

In 2018, the global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Nikon Metrology

Nordson DAGE

YXLON

VJ Group

3DX-RAY

Smiths Detection

Mettler-Toledo International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Film-Based Technique

Digital Imaging Technique

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace

Automotive

Power

Infrastructure

Government

Manufacturing

Food

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the X-ray Inspection Systems Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

