X-ray Inspection Systems Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market research report: by imaging technique (film-based, digital imaging), dimension (2D, 3D), vertical (aerospace, automotive, power, and infrastructure, government, manufacturing, food) by Forecast till 2023. The Global X-ray inspection systems market is expected to reach approximately USD 810 million growing at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market Overview:

X-ray inspection systems use X-rays for detection of minute defects in different types of products. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published a detailed report stating that the global X-ray inspection systems market is anticipated to expand at a notable CAGR of 8% during the forecast period of 2018-2023 and reach the valuation of USD 810 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Key Players:

The major players that are profiled by MRFR in the report on the global x-ray inspection systems market are North Star Imaging, Inc. (the U.S.), Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium), Nordson DAGE (the U.K.), YXLON International GmbH (Germany), VJ Group, Inc. (the U.S.), 3DX-RAY Ltd. (the U.K.), Visi Consult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH (Germany), Smiths Detection, Inc. (the U.K.), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (Switzerland), General Electric Co. (the U.S.) and others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Widespread application of X-ray inspection systems in various industrial sectors such as food and beverages, automotive, aerospace, manufacturing and others have opened multiple opportunities for the growth of the global X-ray inspection systems market.

Growing consumer awareness regarding the quality of food products is inducing high demand for X-ray inspection systems in the food and beverages industry in order to maintain the quality of food products by detecting minute defects in the packaging. Increasing utilization of X-ray inspection systems to detect the presence of impurities in the food products is impacting positively on the growth of the global X-ray inspection systems market. Stringent government regulations in various regions to maintain the quality of products is one of the important factors that are fueling the growth of the global X-ray inspection systems market.

Increasing incorporation of automatic digital X-ray inspection systems in the automotive and aerospace industries in order to detect the defects in vehicle and aircraft designs for avoiding mechanical failure is one of the major driving factors that are propelling the growth of the global X-ray inspection systems market. However, concerns regarding the ill-effects of long-time exposure to radiation from x-rays and hesitation of manufacturers to implement the technology for inspection of products are likely to restrain the growth of the global X-ray inspection systems market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global X-Ray Inspection Systems Market has been segmented on the basis of imaging technique, dimension and vertical. Based on imaging technique, the x-ray inspection systems market has been segmented into film based imaging and digital imaging. The digital imaging segment has been sub-segmented into digital radiography and computed tomography. The digital radiography sub-segment includes direct digital type and computed type. Based on dimension, the x-ray inspection systems market has been segmented 2D and 3D. Based on vertical, the x-ray inspection systems market has been segmented into aerospace, automotive, power and infrastructure, government, manufacturing and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global X-ray inspection system market is segmented into four major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world. The X-ray inspection systems in the Asia Pacific region is expecting to expand with a relatively higher growth rate in the global market during the forecast period owing to the increasing utilization of X-ray inspection technology to detect packaging defects in food and beverages industry and increasing demand for these systems in the growing power generation sector in this region. The North America region is anticipated to project dominance over the global X-ray inspection systems market owing to the rapid advancement in technology that is aiding the development of highly sensitive X-ray inspection systems. The Europe region is anticipated to expand significantly in the global X-ray inspection systems market owing to the presence of large pool of market operators and high demand for X-ray inspection systems in various end-use industries in this region.

Industry Updates:

In October 2018, Viscom Inc., makers of optical and x-ray inspection systems, has partnered with Vancouver-based G2 Manufacturing for sales representation throughout Western Canada.

In September 2018, SVXR, Inc., one of the leading operators in technology industry, has announced the sale of X200 system to Japan-based SHIIMA Electronics Inc. X200 system is a combination of high sensitivity and high-speed X-ray imaging hardware with advanced machine learning algorithms for automatic identification of packaging defects.

Intended Audience:

Rental service providers

Technology investors

Research institutes and organizations

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Software providers

Government bodies

Technology providers

