Wound Drainage Devices Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2018– 2026

Wound Drainage Devices Market Insights

Wound drainage devices are used to drain blood, pus, and other fluids, from surgical wounds after an operation. Adoption of these devices lowers the risk of infections and promotes healthy would healing. Drainage systems are largely used for patients who undergo a surgical procedure to avoid the accumulation of body fluids on the wound. The wound drainage devices comprise of a tubes with perforations that allow fluids to drain from surgical wound sites. These devices vary depending on location and type of surgery. When the wound is not allowed to drain freely, the fluids get collected on the wound, and provides a growth medium for microorganisms. This has led to an increase in the demand for wound drainage devices.

Wound drainage devices are gaining increasing adoption in various operating procedure including hand and micro, gynecological, orthopedic, plastic, and general surgeries. In the progress of wound healing, healthcare professionals examine the type of wound drains for color, clarity, odor, and thickness which help them determine the need for interventions in the wound care. Further, all types of wound drains are continuously monitored for any signs of infection or health problems.

Dynamics

Growing global geriatric demographic along with increasing number of surgical procedures is driving the demand for wound drainage devices. Rise in awareness programs regarding human health and medical processes is likely to influence growth of the wound drainage devices market. Increasing usage of wound drainage devices for various applications on the coattails of high prevalence of chronic diseases is key growth driving factor of the wound drainage devices market. Increase in smoking and alcohol consumption among wide range of population across the globe has resulted into various cancer-related surgeries. These surgeries increase the demand for wound drainage devices for their use in efficiently removing the fluid from the surgical site.

Growing governmental initiatives and investments on the development of healthcare sector in emerging economies coupled with rising popularity of medical tourism is expected to positively affect the wound drainage devices market. Adoption of customized drainage system for specific conditions will possibly create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in wound drainage devices market. Although the outlook of wound drainage devices market is likely to remain positive, several complications have been reported in the administration of these devices which may confine the market growth. Further, arising controversies regarding the effect of wound drainage devices on improving the surgical outcome is likely to be a restraining factor of the market.

Wound Drainage Devices Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to account for major value share of the wound drainage devices market with growing efforts towards the reduction of chronic diseases. Owing to rapid penetration of healthcare companies, wound drainage devices market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow significantly in the coming years. Commercialization of new products along with changing healthcare reforms in emerging economies such as China and India will possibly accelerate the growth of wound drainage devices market in the Asia Pacific region. Europe and Latin America will continue to be the lucrative regions for wound drainage devices market.

Wound Drainage Devices: Key Market Participants

Key players participating in global wound drainage devices market are focusing on the development of innovative and novel products to overcome the existing challenges in the market. The products are manufactured with an intention to provide better wound management and thereby to increase their usage span and application. Some of the top players identified in wound drainage devices market include:

BD

Stryker

Braun Melsungen

Zimmer Biomet

Poly Medicure

Global Medikit Limited

ConvaTec

Medtronic

Cook

Ethicon

Degania Silicone

Romsons

Cardinal Health

