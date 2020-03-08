Wound Debridement Products Market is expected to soar at a CAGR of 6.7 % through the forecast period

Rising awareness about implications caused from presence of damaged tissues has compelled patients undergoing surgeries to opt for proper wound debridement measures. Global demand for wound debridement products will be largely accounted by hospitals spanned across the globe, while ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) will also be recognised as key end-user of wound debridement products. A recent study on the global wound debridement products market, conducted by Future Market Insights, projects that hospitals and ASCs will collectively account for more than 60% of global revenues between 2016 and 2024; with hospitals being the largest end-user of wound debridement products in the world.

Future Market Insights’ report, titled “Wound Debridement Products Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2024,” estimates that the global market for wound debridement products, which is presently valued above US$ 400 million, will register a 6.7% CAGR to reach a projected market value of US$ 750 million by the end of 2024.

Advanced medical tapes have begun penetrating the surgical supplies industry, factoring the growth of the global wound debridement products market

Research institutes and medical colleges from several parts of the world are striving for inclusion of a well-devised, improved wound-care curriculum in the academic study of nurses, surgeons and doctors

Standardisation of wound debridement procedures will continue to effectuate an enduring growth in global demand for such products

Mechanical Debridement Pads – Top-selling Product

In 2016, over 25% of global wound debridement products revenues were estimated to be accounted by sales of mechanical debridement pads. Prevalent need for changing the dressing of wounds in order to accelerate the post-surgery healing process will continue spike the demand for such pads. Meanwhile, nearly US$ 200 million revenues will be procured globally from the sales of traditional wound debridement devices by 2024-end, making them the fastest-growing products in the global market. Global revenues amassed from traditional wound debridement devices sales are predicted to exhibit increment at a healthy 10% CAGR.

Growing Need for Wound Debridement in Treatment of Chronic Ulcers

By the end of 2024, almost half of the global wound debridement products revenues will be attributed by use of these products in treatment of chronic ulcers. Management of wounds arising from surgical procedures on chronic ulcer disorders will continue to necessitate the therapeutic use of wound debridement products. Likewise, the demand for wound debridement products will also be higher for healing surgical wounds. An estimated US$ 177.9 million revenues are being anticipated to be accounted by consumption of wound debridement products in treatment of surgical wounds.

Smith & Nephew PLC are leading wound debridement product manufacturers, specializing in production of hydrosurgical debridement products and low-frequency ultrasound devices. Derma Sciences, Inc. is one of the key players in the global wound debridement products market, known for offering mechanical debridement pads, surgical wound debridement devices, and products used in traditional wound debridement & larval therapy. Lohmann & Rauscher International, another leading manufacturer of wound debridement products, will be focusing on intensifying its business across Asia-Pacific region. Other companies profiled in this report include, Zimmer Biomet, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Arobella Medical, LLC, Misonix, Söring GmbH, BSN Medical, and Molnlycke Healthcare AB.

Global Wound Debridement Products Market: Regional Highlights