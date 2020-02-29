Worm Gear Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report

New Study On “2019-2025 Worm Gear Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Worm Gear is used to transfer movement and power of two alternating axis, it is a unit generally include a Worm Gear and a Worm.

Worm Gears are normally used when a high gear ratio is desired, or again when the shafts are perpendicular to each other. One very important feature of Worm Gear meshes that is often of use is their irreversibility: when a Worm Gear is turned, the meshing spur gear will turn, but turning the spur gear will not turn the Worm Gear. The resulting mesh is ‘self-locking’, and is useful in achieving mechanisms.

The global Worm Gear market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Worm Gear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Worm Gear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

IMS(GER)

Mitsubishi(JP)

PIC Design(US)

Precision Gears, Inc(US)

Gear Manufacturing, Inc(US)

AMTech(US)

AME(US)

Framo Morat(GER)

Avon Gear and Engineering(US)

Gear manufacturing OTT GmbH(GER)

Berg(US)

KHK(JP)

Martin Sprocket & Gear(US)

HPC Gears(UK)

SDP/SI(US)

Gear Motions(US)

CAPT(CN)

Xinghe Gear Machinery(CN)

ESSOR Precision Machinery(CN)

Zhengben Gear(CN)

Taizhou Yage machinery(CN)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single envelope Worm Gear

Double envelope Worm Gear

Non-enveloping worm gear

Segment by Application

Ships

Vehicles

Heavy Machineries

Others

