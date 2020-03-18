Worldwide Video Telemedicine Market Will Reach $4.14 billion by 2026 – Top Players are AMD Global Telemedicine, Cisco Systems, GlobalMed, Huawei Technologies and Other

A new market study, titled “Video Telemedicine – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

According to research report, the Global Video Telemedicine Market is accounted for $0.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing demand of patients residing in remote locations and technological advancements are driving the growth of the market. However, dearth of proper skilled staff and lack of awareness are hindering the market growth.

Video telemedicine is the regular blend of information technologies and telecommunication in thought to provide healthcare services even at a remote place. Healthcare organizations, medical professionals, and patients are benefiting from medical video conferencing as it revolutionizes the industry in a number of exciting ways. Perfect VC offers telemedicine video conferencing software solutions that will improve provider communication and collaboration, transform patient care while improving overall experience, and build individual medical expertise lowering healthcare costs.

Based on Application, gynecology segment held significant market growth during forecast period due to increasing knowledge among females concerning their health hazards and rising support of safety empowered authority have promoted the growth of video conferences in gynecology. By geography, North America acquired the largest market share owing to the extremely created and infiltrated market in the U.S. Telemedicine itself includes roots within the United States and keeps on straight empower expansion inside the video telemedicine preparation with the progression of modernization and the increasing expense of medical services in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Video Telemedicine Market include AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GlobalMed, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LifeSize Communications, Inc, Polycom, Inc., Premiere Global Services, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Sony Corporation, Vermont Telephone Company, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., VSee, Inc. and ZTE Corporation.

Deployments Covered:

Cloud-Based Video Conferencing

On-Premise Video Conferencing

Components Covered:

Software

Hardware

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3764406-video-telemedicine-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Communication Technologies Covered:

Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM)

Broadband Integrated Services Digital Network (BISDN)

Internet Protocol Multimedia Core Network Subsystem

Satellite Communications

Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL)

4G

3G

Applications Covered:

Cardiology

Dentistry

Dermatology

Gynecology

Neurology & Psychiatry

Oncology

Orthopedics

Pathology

Radiology

End Users Covered:

Clinics

Home Care services

Hospitals

https://www.medgadget.com/2019/02/worldwide-video-telemedicine-market-will-reach-4-14-billion-by-2026-top-players-are-amd-global-telemedicine-cisco-systems-globalmed-huawei-technologies-and-other.html

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Table of content

1 Executive Summary

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Video Telemedicine Market, By Deployment

6 Global Video Telemedicine Market, By Component

7 Global Video Telemedicine Market, By Communication Technologies

8 Global Video Telemedicine Market, By Application

9 Global Video Telemedicine Market, By End User

10 Global Video Telemedicine Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)