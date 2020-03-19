Worldwide Tattoo Removal Market Accrues With A Staggering Growth Rate Forecasts To 2023

Segments Tattoo removal Market

Tattoo Removal market has been segmented on the basis of treatment method which comprises of Laser Therapy, Surgical Method, Topical Creams and others. Laser therapy accounted for the largest market share of 66% of total market in 2016. On the basis of end user, market is segmented into Laser centers, dermatology clinics, and other. Laser centers dominated the global market with the largest market share of 60.9% of the total market in 2016.

Key Players for Tattoo Removal Market:

Some of the key players in this market are:

Astanza

Cutera Inc

CynoSure

Dimyth

Lutronic

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Quanta System S.p.A.

Tattoo Removal Market – Overview

The Tattoo Removal Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to changing trends, and poor artwork. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the tattoo removal market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period growing rapidly.

Tattoos are permanent markings in the skin made by injecting ink using needles into the second layer of skin called dermis. The practice of tattooing is now an acceptable form of body art. Tattoo is sported to mark special events, to pay honor or respect, to celebrate life, choices, and to pay tribute and memorial to life’s purpose and companions. Over the past years, the tattoo has become an attractive, artistic, and expression among the people. Having said that, most of the people getting their skin inked are between the ages 18 to 24. About 80% of these decisions are made from immaturity.

Despite these significant driving factors, high of laser procedures, and scars left after the surgical removal of tattoo, and number of sittings for laser treatment are expected to decline the market growth. Among the several types of tattoo removal treatments available in the market, the most effective and most commonly used tattoo removal method is Laser Therapy. However, the Laser therapy is time consuming and it takes multiple sessions to remove the tattoo based on the size and the colour of the tattoo. The more the number of sessions, higher the cost of treatment.

In past few year various market players has come up with the advanced laser technologies. For instance, in the year 2016, Cutera Inc launched enLighten III which is used to remove multicolour pigments. The laser was launched with three wavelengths. 1064nm, 532nm and 670nm

On considering the recent trends, it is observed that the licensing the technology with local players to reach untapped regions has also attracted a great deal of attention. Looking at the scenario for the tattoo removal the number of people are increasing. The company by licensing out their technique can reach out the other geographic areas. The expansion of the tattoo removal services in to new regions will grow the market significantly.

Tattoo Removal Market – Competitive Analysis

There are numerous large scale and small scale players operates in this market all over the globe.

The companies mainly include the manufacturers of the equipment such as Laser systems, and some of the manufacturers of the topical aesthetic products such as tattoo removal creams and ointments. The major revenue in the market is generated by the Laser centers and cosmetic surgeons working at the dermatology clinics.

Cutera Inc. is one of them by holding a strong share in the market. The veteran laser and optical engineers founded this company. The Cutera is involved in medical aesthetic devices. Company has a wide range of products for face and body medical aesthetic medical devices. Introduction of innovative products have been Cutera’s’s key growth strategy. For instance, in the year 2016, the company has received FDA approval for enLighten III laser.

CynoSure is also one of the leading market player in tattoo removal market. Cynosure is highly innovative company that has 37 U.S patents and markets over 14 different light based systems, representing advanced levels of solid-state, liquid and semiconductor laser technologies. On March, 2017, CynoSure was acquired by Hologic The Science of Sure.

Astanza (U.S.), Cutera Inc (U.S.), CynoSure (U.S.), Dimyth (China), Lutronic (U.S.), Syneron Medical Ltd. (U.S.), and Quanta System S.p.A (Italy) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the tattoo removal market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Regional Analysis of Tattoo removal Market:

Globally North America is the largest market for Tattoo removal. This large share is majorly due to the large number of tattoo studios in the United States and the huge tattoo loving population. Number of people getting their skin inked is more in North American region which ultimately helps in growth of the tattoo removal market in the region. Europe is the second-largest market majorly due to recent advancements in the laser technology and the increasing adoption of the laser technology by the European countries for the purpose of body aesthetics. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market for Tattoo removal due to continuous developments in developing countries like India and China. China and Japan are the countries having cultural connection with the tattoos that goes long back in the history. Rising number of people opting to go for Laser therapy in order to get rid of tattoos is boosting the tattoo removal market in this region. On the other hand, Middle East & Africa are the countries with less craze for the art of a tattoo making and also due to the affordability issues and hesitant approach of people towards body aesthetics is slowing the growth of the tattoo removal market in the region.

