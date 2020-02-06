Worldwide Preventive Vaccines Market 2023 Analysis, Production, Consumption and Gross Profit by Players

Preventive Vaccines market report (Request Sample Copy) delivers data about the landscapes which drive the development of Preventive Vaccines industry. The Preventive Vaccines market consists of large key companies who play a vital role in the production, manufacturing, sales, and distribution of the products.

The Global Preventive Vaccines Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global Preventive Vaccines market research report provides crucial information related to overall Preventive Vaccines market with respect to market size, applications, end-user industry size, types, and various other factors.

Competitive Landscape: The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. Preventive Vaccines Market Segment by Key Players Astrazeneca, Emergent Biosolutions, Geovax, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis Ag, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A.

Market Size Analysis by Years:

Historical Year: 2013-2017 || Base Year: 2017 || Estimated Year: 2018 || Forecast Year: 2018-2023

Key Developments in the Preventive Vaccines Market:

February 2018: GlaxoSmithKline, PLC (GSK) received European approval for the expanded indication for Fluarix Tetra (influenza vaccine) for ages six months and older.

February 2018: The Four-strain vaccine, known as a quadrivalent vaccine, Influvac Tetra developed by Mylan will be available in New Zealand from April 2018.

Preventive Vaccines Market Report Covers the Following Regions US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil,Argentina, Rest of South Africa.

Drivers

– Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

– Innovative Technology in Vaccine Development

– Increased Funding from Government and International Organizations

– Growing Awareness on Preventive Care

Restraints

– Risk of Adverse Effects

– Huge Capital Expenditures

Opportunities