Worldwide Olive Leaf Extract Market Research Report, Analysis, Overview, Trends 2018

Introduction

Global Olive Leaf Extract Market to reach USD 2655.2 million by 2025.

Global Olive Leaf Extract Market valued approximately USD 1568.7 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Olive Leaf Extract Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Olive Leaf Extract market are increasing preference for Mediterranean diet amongst people and increasing research and development in the field of olive leaf extract. The major restraining factor of global olive leaf market are issues associated with consumption like reactions and lack of awareness about the benefits of olive leaf. Olive leaf is ingredient made up of olive leaf, which contains bioactive compounds that provide health and wellness tonic that has many benefits. There are many key benefits of olive leaf extract such as it helps to control blood pressure, it prevents the death of heart cells and maintain mitochondrial functions, it reduces body weight & fat tissue mass, it reduces inflammation & prevent kidney cell death and it increases bone cell production.

The regional analysis of Global Olive Leaf Extract Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to versatile inclination of the consumers towards healthy food product. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global olive leaf extract market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing popularity in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry.

The major market player included in this report are:

Evergreen Life Products

Olivus Incorporation

Vabori

Comvita Ltd.

Starwest Botanicals Inc.

Frutarom

Barleans

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Liquid

 Solid

By Application:

 Cosmetics

 Food

 Beverages

 Nutraceuticals

 Pharmaceuticals

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Olive Leaf Extract Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

