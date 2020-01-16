Worldwide Metal Casting Market by Product, Distribution, End User & Forecast to 2024

Metal Casting market reports provides a comprehensive overview of the global market size and share. Metal Casting market data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization

Metal Casting Industry Overview:

Metal Casting market size will grow from USD 20.34 Billion in 2017 to USD 33.58 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 8.72%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

Structural & design changes, increasing trend of light-weighting in passenger cars (such as increase in use of alloy wheels, lightweight engine blocks, & seat frames etc.) as a result of stringent emission norms, and benefits offered by casting process such as higher precision, accuracy, shorter cycle time, and excellent surface finish are expected to drive the market for metal casting during the forecast period.

The major players in global Metal Casting market include:



Nemak , Ryobi Limited , GF Automotive , Rheinmetall Automotive , Ahresty Corporation , Dynacast , Endurance , Mino Industrial , Aisin Automotive Casting , Gibbs Die Casting, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

By Process

Gravity Casting , High-Pressure Die Casting , Low-Pressure Die Casting , Sand Casting, , , , ,

By Material Type

Aluminum Casting , Cast Iron , Magnesium Casting , Zinc Casting , Others Materials, , , ,

By Application

Body Assemblies , Engine Parts , Transmission Parts, , , , , ,

By

, , , , , , , ,

By

, , , , , , , ,

By

, , , , , , , ,

Production Analysis: SWOT analysis of major key players of Metal Casting industry based on a Strengths, Weaknesses, company’s internal & external environments. …, Opportunities and Threats. . It also includes Production, Revenue, and average product price and market shares of key players. Those data are further drilled down with Manufacturing Base Distribution, Production Area and Product Type. Major points like Competitive Situation and Trends, Concentration Rate Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion which are vital information to grow/establish a business is also provided.

Manufacturing Analysis Metal Casting Market

Manufacturing process for the Metal Casting is studied in this section. It includes through analysis of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, cost of Raw Materials & Labor Cost, Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metal Casting market

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Analysis of Metal Casting Market

Various marketing channels like direct and indirect marketing are portrayed in Metal Casting market report. Important marketing strategical data , Marketing Channel Development Trend, , Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client Brand Strategy and Distributors/Traders List

