Worldwide Insurance Brokers And Agents Market Analysis, Trends, Overview, Size, Share 2019 | Major Key Players – Marsh & McLennan, Willis Towers Watson, Aon, Arthur J. Gallagher, Brown & Brown

Introduction

The insurance brokers and agents market is primarily engaged in acting as intermediaries (i.e., agents, brokers) in selling annuities and insurance policies. They represent consumers in insurance transactions. Insurance brokers and agents can be contracted with single or multiple insurance companies as they try to meet different client needs with suitable insurance products. This market excludes the direct selling of insurance products by insurance companies.

Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc. was the largest company in the insurance brokers and agents market in 2017.

In 2018, the global Insurance Brokers And Agents market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Insurance Brokers And Agents status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Insurance Brokers And Agents development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Marsh & McLennan

Willis Towers Watson

Aon

Arthur J. Gallagher

Brown & Brown

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Agencies

Brokers

Bancassurance

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Online

Offline

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Insurance Brokers And Agents status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Insurance Brokers And Agents development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Insurance Brokers And Agents are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

