Worldwide Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market Research, Size, Share, Overview, Future Trends, Scope, outlook 2019, | Major Key Players – Haier Electronics Group, Koninklijke Philips, Robert Bosch, SAMSUNG, Conair, CUORI ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES, Electrolux, Fridja

Introduction
Clothes steamers and dryers are home appliances used by household consumers for steaming and drying clothes. Clothes steamer is a device that is used to remove wrinkles from clothes of different fabrics, whereas clothes dryer is used to absorb moisture from clothes, reduce odor, and remove dust-mites from clothes. The global laundry care market is the related market for the global household clothes steamers and dryers market.
The growing product innovation leading to product premiumization is expected be one of the primary growth factors for the household clothes steamers and dryers market. Latest technology such as smart connectivity integrated in clothes dryers enables dryers to be connected easily with smartphones and tablets using wireless technologies. These technologies allow users to easily control and monitor the dryers remotely. Integration of innovative technologies is influencing the manufacturers to expand their product portfolio and develop innovative and premium products.
Americas is expected to account for major market share in the handheld garment steamer market due to regions such as US and Canada being the primary end users of clothes steamers and dryers. Electric dryers have high penetration in North America, in comparison to gas dryers. Manufacturers focus on product innovation and technological advances to cater to the evolving customer requirements.
The global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
Market size by Product
Clothes Dryers
Clothes Steamers
Market size by End User
Online Retail
Offline Retail
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Sales by Product
4.2 Global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Revenue by Product
4.3 Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Countries
6.1.1 North America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Product
6.3 North America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Product
7.3 Europe Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Product
9.3 Central & South America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by End User
