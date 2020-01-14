Worldwide Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market Research, Size, Share, Overview, Future Trends, Scope, outlook 2019, | Major Key Players – Haier Electronics Group, Koninklijke Philips, Robert Bosch, SAMSUNG, Conair, CUORI ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES, Electrolux, Fridja

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Clothes steamers and dryers are home appliances used by household consumers for steaming and drying clothes. Clothes steamer is a device that is used to remove wrinkles from clothes of different fabrics, whereas clothes dryer is used to absorb moisture from clothes, reduce odor, and remove dust-mites from clothes. The global laundry care market is the related market for the global household clothes steamers and dryers market.

The growing product innovation leading to product premiumization is expected be one of the primary growth factors for the household clothes steamers and dryers market. Latest technology such as smart connectivity integrated in clothes dryers enables dryers to be connected easily with smartphones and tablets using wireless technologies. These technologies allow users to easily control and monitor the dryers remotely. Integration of innovative technologies is influencing the manufacturers to expand their product portfolio and develop innovative and premium products.

Americas is expected to account for major market share in the handheld garment steamer market due to regions such as US and Canada being the primary end users of clothes steamers and dryers. Electric dryers have high penetration in North America, in comparison to gas dryers. Manufacturers focus on product innovation and technological advances to cater to the evolving customer requirements.

The global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

@Get Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3663753-global-household-clothes-steamers-and-dryers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Haier Electronics Group

Koninklijke Philips

Robert Bosch

SAMSUNG

Conair

CUORI ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES

Electrolux

Fridja

HAAN

Jiffy Steamer

Panasonic

Market size by Product

Clothes Dryers

Clothes Steamers

Market size by End User

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Sales by Product

4.2 Global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Revenue by Product

4.3 Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Countries

6.1.1 North America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Product

6.3 North America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Product

7.3 Europe Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Product

9.3 Central & South America Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers by End User

Paid PR Portal Link:

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/research-deliver-global-household-cleaning-tools-supplies-market-forecast-2025-major-key-players-3m-bradshaw-home-freudenberg-greenwood-mop-broom-libman-222152.html

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)