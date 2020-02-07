Worldwide Enterprise Flash Storage Market 2023 Analysis, Production, Consumption and Gross Profit by Players

Enterprise Flash Storage market report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, products, and geography. Enterprise Flash Storage market report contributes historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Enterprise Flash Storage producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market.

Comprehensive analysis of the Enterprise Flash Storage market (Sample Copy) that consist of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, Enterprise Flash Storage market report includes prospective opportunities in the market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact market growth, so their analysis helps to understand the ongoing trends of the global market.

Market Size Analysis by Years:

History Year: 2013-2017 || Base Year: 2017 || Estimated Year: 2018 || Forecast Year 2018 to 2023

Enterprise Flash Storage Market Segment by Regions:

US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Some of the major players operating in the Enterprise Flash Storage market:

Pure Storage, Virident Systems, Inc., Violin Memory, Oracle Corporation, NetApp Inc., EMC Corporation, Kaminario, Nimble Storage Inc., Nimbus Data Systems Inc., Skyera Inc., Tegile Systems, Inc., Western Digital Corporation, WhipTail Technologies, Inc., LSI Corporation, Fusion-IO, Inc..

Scope of Report: Enterprise Flash Storage market is expected to grow at 13.67% CAGR during the forecast year. The report focuses on the Enterprise Flash Storage in the global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application.

Enterprise Flash Storage Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Evolution of Hybrid Flash Arrays and surge in sales of AFAs

– Impact of Business Accelerators

– Mobile device population explosion



Factors Challenging the Market

– Compatibility and Optimum Storage performance issues

– Initial Costs Key Developments in the Enterprise Flash Storage Market:

Major developments in 2017 covered in the report