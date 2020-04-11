Worldwide Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) Market Forecast 2019-2024 Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook

The New Research Report on Global Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) Market till 2024 added by Market Study Report LLC studies the current and upcoming Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth Trend and Forecast.

Light propagates at varying speeds dependent on a given material?s index of refraction. More specifically, it appears to slow down when it moves from an index of lower refraction like air into a medium with a higher refractive index. If we could somehow modify the the refractive index, we could thus control the propagation of light through a medium. One such phenomenon is the electro-optic effect that allows modifying the refractive index of a medium by subjecting it to an electric field. Electro-optic modulators exploit this effect by sending an electric signal through a medium (typically a crystal) to shift the refractive index and therefore change properties of an incoming light beam.

