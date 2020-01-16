Summary:

Introduction

Biomaterial are the substances designed to interact with the biological system to treat, repair, augment or replace a tissue function of body. These products can also be used for the diagnostic purpose. Biomaterials can be natural or synthetic, lifeless or alive and usually made of multiple components. Dental biomaterial are the natural tissue and biocompatible synthetic materials used to restore damaged or fractured tissues and tooth decay.

The global dental biomaterial market is expected to be driven by increasing number of dentists and patient awareness and demand. Due to the changing life style people are suffering from various types of oral diseases, leading to the dental conditions. Change in life style conditions is expected to drive the growth of dental biomaterial market. Other factors driving the growth of dental biomaterial market includes, increasing investment, grants and funds by government bodies. Increasing number of geriatric population and advancement in the biomaterial technology is also driving the growth of the market. Inflammatory reactions caused by biomaterials, stringent regulation and reluctance of insurance agencies to reimburse dental biomaterial is challenging the growth of the dental biomaterial market.

The key players covered in this study

Geistlich Pharma

Zimmer Biomet

DMP

3M

DENTSPLY

Institut Straumann

Nobel Biocare

Nissin Dental

AT&M Biomaterials

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Natural Dental Products

Biocompatible Synthetic Dental Products

Market segment by Application, split into

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Dental Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic Institutes

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

