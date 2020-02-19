Worldwide Demand of Neem Extract Market | Top Key players EID PARRY (INDIA) LTD, PJ Margo (P) Ltd, Bayer, Terramera

The global neem extract market is booming due to the growing interest of people towards bio-based products. Neem extract is an import-led market, mostly dependent on exports from the Asian countries such as India. The key importers from India are U.S., Vietnam, North Korea, Spain, and Italy. Globally neem extract is used in three broad application areas, including agriculture, health and personal care, and animal products; where agriculture dominated the market in 2015.
The global neem extract market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during 2016 – 2022. Among the various segments, seed extract dominated the global neem extract market in 2015.
The increasing concern of people and regulatory authorities towards harmful effects of chemical-based fertilizers and pesticides on human health has been compelling farmers to use bio-based farm products. This has led to significant increase in demand for bio-based fertilizers and pesticides.
Countries such as Spain, France and Denmark have reduced the agricultural chemical usage by about 30%. Among the Asian countries, Australia is the leading market for bio-based products, including neem extract based fertilizers and pesticides. China and India are the other major countries in the region using neem extract based farm products.
Brazil and China have observed neem as a highly beneficial tree, which is leading them to invest in its plantations. While China has already started investing in neem plantations, Brazil is looking for private sector investors for the same.
GLOBAL NEEM EXTRACT MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Segment
Seed Extract
Leaf Extract
Bark Extract
By Application
Agriculture
Biopesticides
Fertilizers
Health & Personal Care
Nutraceuticals
Personal Care
Animal Products
Animal Feed
Pet Care
Global Biopesticides Market Segmentation
By Product
Microbial
Biochemical
Plant Incorporated Protectants (PIPs)
GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION
By Region
North America
U.S.
Rest of North America
Europe
Spain
Italy
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
Brazil
Russia
Rest of RoW
