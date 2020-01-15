Worldwide Data Centric Security Market Analysis, Trends, Overview, Size, Share 2019 | Major Key Players – Oracle, IBM, Nascio, AK Systems, HP, Symantec, Ericsson, Accenture

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Data Centric Security Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Data centric security solutions helps organizations in protecting most focused sensitive data instead of protecting IT infrastructure which includes less important data. The data centric security solutions also helps in protecting sensitive information in the files and databases that contain data security centric solutions and provide security for cloud computing and other. The data centric security components includes encryption, encryption key management, data loss prevention, data discovery and classification of data, reporting & auditing and others.

The major factors driving the adoption of Data Centric Security are the key components which includes data tagging, encryption strategies, data loss prevention, gateways control, data discovery cloud access, identity management, cloud access and others. Moreover, rise in the usage of data centric security solutions in cloud, has improved the adoption rate of cloud access security broker solutions.

In 2018, the global Data Centric Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Centric Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Centric Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

IBM

Nascio

AK Systems

HP

Symantec

Ericsson

Accenture

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data Protection

Data Governance

Others

@Get Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3663635-global-data-centric-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government & Defense

Telecom & IT

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Centric Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Centric Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Centric Security are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Data Centric Security Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Data Centric Security Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Data Centric Security Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Data Centric Security Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Data Centric Security Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Data Centric Security Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Data Centric Security Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Data Centric Security Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Data Centric Security Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Data Centric Security Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Data Centric Security Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Data Centric Security Key Players in China

7.3 China Data Centric Security Market Size by Type

7.4 China Data Centric Security Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Data Centric Security Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Data Centric Security Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Data Centric Security Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Data Centric Security Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Data Centric Security Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Data Centric Security Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Data Centric Security Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Data Centric Security Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Data Centric Security Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Data Centric Security Key Players in India

10.3 India Data Centric Security Market Size by Type

10.4 India Data Centric Security Market Size by Application

Paid PR Portal Link:

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/worldwide-data-centric-security-market-analysis-trends-overview-size-share-2019-major-key-players-oracle-ibm-nascio-ak-systems-hp-symantec-ericsson-accenture-223673.html

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)