Worldwide Data Center Switches Market Analysis, Trends, Overview, Size, Share, Major Key Players – Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Arista Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell, Ruijie Networks, Mellanox Technologies

The task of managing connectivity between different networks and between end points is maintained by Data Center Switches. Data Center Switches are used to forward frames out of the ports to the end locations located in the network. Data Center Switches use standards-based protocols to segment traffic using the concept of virtual local area networks. Data Center Switches also prevent network loops using spanning tree protocol.

The complexity of networks has been on rise with the increasing dependency of organizations on cloud storage. The number of end nodes connected to a network has also increased steadily. This has resulted in complex networks which can be managed only by using network switches. This will help the market in growing and will also be a major driver for the market for network switches.

In 2018, the global Data Center Switches market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Switches status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Switches development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Fortinet

Huawei

Juniper Networks

Arista Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell

Ruijie Networks

Mellanox Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Core Switch

Distribution Switches

Access Switch

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government & Defense

Telecom & IT

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Center Switches status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Center Switches development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Switches are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Data Center Switches Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Data Center Switches Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Data Center Switches Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Data Center Switches Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Data Center Switches Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Data Center Switches Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Data Center Switches Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Data Center Switches Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Data Center Switches Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Data Center Switches Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Data Center Switches Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Data Center Switches Key Players in China

7.3 China Data Center Switches Market Size by Type

7.4 China Data Center Switches Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Data Center Switches Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Data Center Switches Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Data Center Switches Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Data Center Switches Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Data Center Switches Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Data Center Switches Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Data Center Switches Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Data Center Switches Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Data Center Switches Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Data Center Switches Key Players in India

10.3 India Data Center Switches Market Size by Type

10.4 India Data Center Switches Market Size by Application

