Worldwide Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Analysis, Trends, Overview, Size, Share 2019 | Major Key Players – Siemens, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, ABB, Emerson, Rockwell Automation, HBM

Introduction

In today’s world, increasing industrial automation and rise in demand for real time data analysis leads to adoption of data acquisition systems in enterprises. Data acquisition system is an integration of devices used to collect information by measuring an electrical and physical phenomenon with a computer. A data acquisition system consists of hardware components including sensors and a computer with a programmable software. The hardware component in a DAQ acts as an interface between signal and a PC. DAQ systems collect data from instruments and sensors attached to devices in various industrial sites and transmit that data to a central site for monitoring and controlling purpose.

Factors such as growing industrial automation requirements, increasing investments in infrastructure and renewable energy power plants are the factors driving the growth of data acquisition (DAQ) market. Moreover, increasing data monitoring requirements globally and increasing demand of the equipment for strategic decision-making in enterprise is resulting into the growth of data acquisition (DAQ) market.

In 2018, the global Data Acquisition (DAQ) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Acquisition (DAQ) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Acquisition (DAQ) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

ABB

Emerson

Rockwell Automation

HBM

Adwin

Alstom

General Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Acquisition (DAQ) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Acquisition (DAQ) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Acquisition (DAQ) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Power Generation

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Size

2.2 Data Acquisition (DAQ) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Data Acquisition (DAQ) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Acquisition (DAQ) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Data Acquisition (DAQ) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Data Acquisition (DAQ) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Data Acquisition (DAQ) Key Players in China

7.3 China Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Size by Application

Continue…

