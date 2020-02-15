Worldwide Comprehensive Review of Carbon and Graphite Market and its Development upto 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Carbon and Graphite Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Graphite archaically referred to as plumbago, is a crystalline allotrope of carbon, a semimetal, a native element mineral, and a form of coal. Graphite is the most stable form of carbon under standard conditions. Therefore, it is used in thermochemistry as the standard state for defining the heat of formation of carbon compounds.



Global graphite market is expected to be dominated by synthetic graphite in terms of value. Synthetic graphite is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period with a value share of 90%. Synthetic graphite is costlier than natural graphite owing to complex production process. Demand for natural graphite is also growing as it is finding increasing application in batteries and other segments. Natural graphite is anticipated to register a volume share of 41% by the end of 2027.

The global Carbon and Graphite market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carbon and Graphite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbon and Graphite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cabot Corporation

Mersen

GrafTech International Ltd.

HEG Ltd.

Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Grafil, Inc.

Morgan Crucible Company Plc.

Morgan AM&T

Nippon Carbon Co Ltd.

Orion Engineered Carbons LLC.

SGL Carbon SE

Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko Carbon Inc.

Superior Graphite Co.

Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.



Carbon and Graphite Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Carbon and Graphite Market Segment by Type

Natural Graphite

Synthetic Graphite

Carbon and Graphite Market Segment by Application

Carbon & Graphite Electrodes

Other Carbon & Graphite Products



