Worldwide Cloud Firewall Management Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016 to 2022

The Worldwide Cloud Firewall Management Market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2016 and 2022 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Worldwide Cloud Firewall Management market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

The cloud environment is considered by network and security administrators due to the lack of an updated firewall technology. Most of the public cloud firewalls are ordinary and offer little in terms of security configuration controls. With problems arising, developments have been made in the network to overcome the struggle with development & maintenance of network-based firewall rules set in the cloud. Currently, most of the vendors are trying to simplify firewall management and work on automation frameworks and platforms to help with rule management and monitoring. The cloud-based firewall provides secure cloud adoption and also provides inbound and outbound internet access via a secured hosted gateway. It offers scalability with a rise in bandwidth, high availability through a robust infrastructure and backup strategies in case of a site failure, and availability beyond boundaries of any single service provider’s network. The cloud firewall management is a very interesting topic among enterprise security architects and employees.

According to Research, the Worldwide Cloud Firewall Management market will grow at an estimated CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Some of the players included in the report are Cisco, Check Point Software Technologies, McAfee, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks. The cloud firewall management is segmented by types, end-users, deployment models, and regions. North America holds the majority of the market as organizations in the region are investing in new technology. Europe is the second largest region and is expected to gain more market share by 2022. The Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa will be having higher growth rates compared to developed regions.

The network firewall segment holds the majority of the share in 2016 and is expected to lead by 2022. This is followed by services segment which deals with support & maintenance, subscription, and professional services. The support & maintenance sub-segment holds the majority of the share as it includes support for channel partners and end-customers. In the end-user segment, BFSI, healthcare, and government entities hold the majority of the share due to the increase in the demand for cloud firewall.

The study covers and analyzes the World wide Cloud Firewall Management market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Worldwide Cloud Firewall Management market over the period 2019-2026.

The Worldwide Cloud Firewall Management market report also focuses on the analysis on the basis of geography which includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Hungary, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) and Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

In U.S., the GDP per capita was valued at USD 62,606 in 2018 as compared to USD 59,895 marked in 2017, observed a growth of 4.53% in 2018 over previous year. Rise in GDP per capita has intensified the growth of this market in the country.

The key offerings in the report:

Evaluating the market size of the global Worldwide Cloud Firewall Management market as well as the market forecast.

Analysing various market segmentations as well as forecasting the market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

Various statistical methods such as Covariance, Correlation, Regression and Coefficient of Determination (R square) analysis have been utilized to assess the market performance and analyse the future outlook of the market.

This market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums.

